Should Weakness in SIV Capital Limited's (ASX:SIV) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

SIV Capital (ASX:SIV) has had a rough three months with its share price down 7.5%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on SIV Capital's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SIV Capital is:

2.1% = AU$170k ÷ AU$7.9m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.02 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of SIV Capital's Earnings Growth And 2.1% ROE

As you can see, SIV Capital's ROE looks pretty weak. Even when compared to the industry average of 9.5%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that SIV Capital grew its net income at a significant rate of 70% in the last five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that SIV Capital's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 26% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about SIV Capital's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is SIV Capital Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

While the company did pay out a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that SIV Capital has some positive attributes. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. You can do your own research on SIV Capital and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

