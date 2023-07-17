Will Weakness in SKP Resources Bhd's (KLSE:SKPRES) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

SKP Resources Bhd (KLSE:SKPRES) has had a rough three months with its share price down 28%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study SKP Resources Bhd's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SKP Resources Bhd is:

17% = RM144m ÷ RM872m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.17.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

SKP Resources Bhd's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To begin with, SKP Resources Bhd seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 14%. This probably laid the ground for SKP Resources Bhd's moderate 13% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared SKP Resources Bhd's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 23% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous.

Is SKP Resources Bhd Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

SKP Resources Bhd has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 48% (or a retention ratio of 52%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Moreover, SKP Resources Bhd is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 53%. As a result, SKP Resources Bhd's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 18% for future ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that SKP Resources Bhd's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

