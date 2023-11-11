Should Weakness in Southern Copper Corporation's (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) has had a rough three months with its share price down 14%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Southern Copper's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Southern Copper is:

37% = US$2.9b ÷ US$7.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.37 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Southern Copper's Earnings Growth And 37% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Southern Copper has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 11% which is quite remarkable. This probably laid the groundwork for Southern Copper's moderate 20% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Southern Copper's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 27% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is SCCO worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SCCO is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Southern Copper Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 84% (or a retention ratio of 16%) for Southern Copper suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Additionally, Southern Copper has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 95% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Southern Copper's future ROE will be 36% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Southern Copper certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Its earnings growth is decent, and the high ROE does contribute to that growth. However, investors could have benefitted even more from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

