Will Weakness in TASCO Berhad's (KLSE:TASCO) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at TASCO Berhad's (KLSE:TASCO) recent performance, when its stock has declined 4.7% over the past three months. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to TASCO Berhad's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for TASCO Berhad is:

13% = RM82m ÷ RM651m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of TASCO Berhad's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, TASCO Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 4.8% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, TASCO Berhad was able to see an impressive net income growth of 42% over the last five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Story continues

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that TASCO Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 28% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is TASCO worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether TASCO is currently mispriced by the market.

Is TASCO Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

TASCO Berhad's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 31%, meaning the company retains 69% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and TASCO Berhad is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Moreover, TASCO Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 28% of its profits over the next three years.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with TASCO Berhad's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

