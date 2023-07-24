Should Weakness in Telecom Plus Plc's (LON:TEP) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

With its stock down 12% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Telecom Plus (LON:TEP). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on Telecom Plus' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Telecom Plus is:

30% = UK£68m ÷ UK£231m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.30 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Telecom Plus' Earnings Growth And 30% ROE

First thing first, we like that Telecom Plus has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 9.6% which is quite remarkable. This likely paved the way for the modest 11% net income growth seen by Telecom Plus over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Telecom Plus' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 2.7%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Telecom Plus fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Telecom Plus Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Telecom Plus has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 124% suggesting that the company's shareholders are getting paid from more than just the company's earnings. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings respectably, as we saw above. That being said, the high payout ratio could be worth keeping an eye on in case the company is unable to keep up its current growth momentum.

Moreover, Telecom Plus is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 66% over the next three years.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Telecom Plus has some positive aspects to its business. Especially the growth in earnings which was backed by an impressive ROE. Still, the high ROE could have been even more beneficial to investors had the company been reinvesting more of its profits. As highlighted earlier, the current reinvestment rate appears to be negligible. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

