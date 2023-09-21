Should Weakness in Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad's (KLSE:TEXCYCL) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad's (KLSE:TEXCYCL) recent performance, when its stock has declined 10.0% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad is:

10% = RM14m ÷ RM132m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.10 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

When you first look at it, Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Although a closer study shows that the company's ROE is higher than the industry average of 7.4% which we definitely can't overlook. However, Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad's five year net income growth was quite low averaging at only 3.1%. Bear in mind, the company does have a low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. So that could be one of the factors that are causing earnings growth to stay low.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 4.1% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While the company did pay out a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. We infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad has some positive attributes. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a moderate ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 1 risk we have identified for Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

