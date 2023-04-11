Should Weakness in Tiger Brands Limited's (JSE:TBS) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Tiger Brands' (JSE:TBS) recent performance, when its stock has declined 6.8% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Tiger Brands' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Tiger Brands is:

18% = R2.9b ÷ R16b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every ZAR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of ZAR0.18.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Tiger Brands' Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

At first glance, Tiger Brands seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 7.9% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. As you might expect, the 7.9% net income decline reported by Tiger Brands is a bit of a surprise. Therefore, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

So, as a next step, we compared Tiger Brands' performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 4.3% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is TBS fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Tiger Brands Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 62% (implying that 38% of the profits are retained), most of Tiger Brands' profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely.

Additionally, Tiger Brands has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 57% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Tiger Brands' future ROE will be 18% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

In total, it does look like Tiger Brands has some positive aspects to its business. However, while the company does have a high ROE, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This can be blamed on the fact that it reinvests only a small portion of its profits and pays out the rest as dividends. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

