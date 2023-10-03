Should Weakness in Uchi Technologies Berhad's (KLSE:UCHITEC) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Uchi Technologies Berhad's (KLSE:UCHITEC) recent performance, when its stock has declined 4.7% over the past month. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on Uchi Technologies Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Uchi Technologies Berhad is:

64% = RM131m ÷ RM205m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.64 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Uchi Technologies Berhad's Earnings Growth And 64% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Uchi Technologies Berhad has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 12% which is quite remarkable. This likely paved the way for the modest 14% net income growth seen by Uchi Technologies Berhad over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Uchi Technologies Berhad's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 22% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is UCHITEC worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether UCHITEC is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Uchi Technologies Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 91% (or a retention ratio of 9.2%) for Uchi Technologies Berhad suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Besides, Uchi Technologies Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 114% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Uchi Technologies Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. The company has grown its earnings moderately as a result of its impressive ROE. Yet, the business is retaining hardly any of its profits. This might have negative implications on the company's future growth. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

