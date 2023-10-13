Will Weakness in Union Gas Holdings Limited's (SGX:1F2) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Union Gas Holdings' (SGX:1F2) recent performance, when its stock has declined 22% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Union Gas Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Union Gas Holdings is:

14% = S$8.6m ÷ S$63m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every SGD1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of SGD0.14.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Union Gas Holdings' Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

At first glance, Union Gas Holdings seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 9.7% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This probably laid the ground for Union Gas Holdings' moderate 5.9% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Union Gas Holdings' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 6.4% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Union Gas Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Union Gas Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Union Gas Holdings has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 35% (or a retention ratio of 65%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Moreover, Union Gas Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of six years of paying a dividend.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Union Gas Holdings' performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Union Gas Holdings visit our risks dashboard for free.

