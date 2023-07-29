Should Weakness in Unisem (M) Berhad's (KLSE:UNISEM) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

With its stock down 6.8% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Unisem (M) Berhad (KLSE:UNISEM). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study Unisem (M) Berhad's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Unisem (M) Berhad is:

6.5% = RM156m ÷ RM2.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.06.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Unisem (M) Berhad's Earnings Growth And 6.5% ROE

At first glance, Unisem (M) Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 13%. In spite of this, Unisem (M) Berhad was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 21% in the last five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing Unisem (M) Berhad's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 18% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Unisem (M) Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Unisem (M) Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Unisem (M) Berhad has a three-year median payout ratio of 40% (where it is retaining 60% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. So it seems that Unisem (M) Berhad is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Unisem (M) Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 45% of its profits over the next three years. However, Unisem (M) Berhad's ROE is predicted to rise to 8.9% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

In total, it does look like Unisem (M) Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

