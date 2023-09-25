Should Weakness in Utah Medical Products, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

With its stock down 8.8% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Utah Medical Products' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Utah Medical Products is:

14% = US$17m ÷ US$122m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.14.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Utah Medical Products' Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

At first glance, Utah Medical Products seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.2% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Yet, Utah Medical Products has posted measly growth of 3.3% over the past five years. This is generally not the case as when a company has a high rate of return it should usually also have a high earnings growth rate. Such a scenario is likely to take place when a company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

We then compared Utah Medical Products' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 9.3% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Utah Medical Products''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Utah Medical Products Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 26% (implying that the company retains the remaining 74% of its income), Utah Medical Products' earnings growth was quite low. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Additionally, Utah Medical Products has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Utah Medical Products has some positive attributes. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business.

