Will Weakness in Vecima Networks Inc.'s (TSE:VCM) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

With its stock down 5.6% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Vecima Networks' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Vecima Networks is:

12% = CA$26m ÷ CA$216m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Vecima Networks' Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, Vecima Networks seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 12%. This certainly adds some context to Vecima Networks' exceptional 57% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared Vecima Networks' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 4.5% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous.

Is Vecima Networks Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Vecima Networks is 29%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 71%. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Vecima Networks is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, Vecima Networks has paid dividends over a period of nine years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Vecima Networks' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

