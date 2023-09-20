Will Weakness in VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG's (ETR:VBK) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie's (ETR:VBK) recent performance, when its stock has declined 8.5% over the past week. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie is:

27% = €240m ÷ €892m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.27 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie's Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

To begin with, VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Further, even comparing with the industry average if 27%, the company's ROE is quite respectable. Given the circumstances, the significant 51% net income growth seen by VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie over the last five years is not surprising.

Next, on comparing VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 43% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is VBK worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether VBK is currently mispriced by the market.

Is VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 14%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 86% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Moreover, VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of eight years of paying a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 9.4% over the next three years. Still forecasts suggest that VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie's future ROE will drop to 15% even though the the company's payout ratio is expected to decrease. This suggests that there could be other factors could driving the anticipated decline in the company's ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

