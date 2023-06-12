Should Weakness in Victoria Gold Corp.'s (TSE:VGCX) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) has had a rough month with its share price down 14%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on Victoria Gold's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Victoria Gold is:

3.7% = CA$20m ÷ CA$546m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.04 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Victoria Gold's Earnings Growth And 3.7% ROE

It is hard to argue that Victoria Gold's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 10%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Victoria Gold grew its net income at a significant rate of 45% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Victoria Gold's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 31% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Victoria Gold's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Victoria Gold Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Victoria Gold doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Victoria Gold has some positive attributes. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

