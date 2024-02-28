Should Weakness in XL Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:XL) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

With its stock down 4.7% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard XL Holdings Berhad (KLSE:XL). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on XL Holdings Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for XL Holdings Berhad is:

4.2% = RM6.2m ÷ RM148m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.04 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

XL Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 4.2% ROE

It is hard to argue that XL Holdings Berhad's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 6.6%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that XL Holdings Berhad grew its net income at a significant rate of 81% in the last five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared XL Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 24%.

Is XL Holdings Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

XL Holdings Berhad doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

In total, it does look like XL Holdings Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for XL Holdings Berhad.

