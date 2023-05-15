Is Weakness In Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has had a rough three months with its share price down 2.5%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Zurich Insurance Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Zurich Insurance Group is:

18% = US$4.9b ÷ US$28b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every CHF1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CHF0.18 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Zurich Insurance Group's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To start with, Zurich Insurance Group's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for Zurich Insurance Group's moderate 10% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Zurich Insurance Group's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 4.5% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is ZURN worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ZURN is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Zurich Insurance Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Zurich Insurance Group has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 74%, meaning that it is left with only 26% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, Zurich Insurance Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 69%. As a result, Zurich Insurance Group's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 20% for future ROE.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Zurich Insurance Group's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

