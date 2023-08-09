Wealth adviser Endowus Group raises US$35 million to fund Hong Kong expansion, with an eye on Greater Bay Area potential

Singapore-based digital wealth adviser Endowus Group platform has raised HK$273 million (US$35 million) in its latest funding round, aiming to deploy the proceeds in Hong Kong as the city stakes its claim to being Asia's wealth management centre.

"The funding will be invested in the Hong Kong market for client acquisition, product education and developing more solutions," said co-founder and CEO Gregory Van in an interview after his platform drew investments from Citi Ventures, MUFG Innovation Partners and Asia-based family offices.

The asset and wealth management business in Hong Kong amounted to over HK$30.5 trillion (US$3.9 trillion) as of the end of 2022, with 64 per cent of the funding sourced from non-Hong Kong investors, according to Hong Kong's Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau which said the city is Asia's largest hedge fund hub and cross-border wealth management centre.

Endowus, founded in 2017, is a low-cost, digital, independent wealth adviser and fund platform offering a range of services to retail, high- net-worth and family office clients. It has over US$5 billion of assets under advice.

Gregory Van, CEO of Endowus. Photo: Dickson Lee alt=Gregory Van, CEO of Endowus. Photo: Dickson Lee>

The company received a licence to operate in Hong Kong from the Securities and Futures Commission in 2022 and launched its services in Hong Kong this year in its first overseas expansion.

Hong Kong-based Van said the city is "very strategically important" for the firm.

"Hong Kong is positioned to be a wealth centre in Asia and the scope of the Greater Bay Area is set to grow as well, so we're very enthusiastic about [this region]," said Van.

The "Greater Bay Area" refers to the Chinese government's scheme to link the cities of Hong Kong and Macau with nine cities in the mainland to create an integrated economic and business hub.

Hong Kong has long been a haven for ultra-wealthy individuals to maintain primary or secondary residences, but Covid-19 and some of the world's strictest pandemic containment measures were a major setback. The government has been aggressively attempting to woo international firms and wealthy investors back to the city, and recently smoothed the process for banks and brokers to sell products to ultra-high net worth investors aligning the city with international practices.

"The city's mature financial and legal framework is a benefit for the Greater China region, wealth in this region is growing extremely fast, and [as such] wealth management service will become more important," said Van.

The funding emerges amid a global slowdown in capital raising. Global private capital raised in the first six months fell to US$517 billion, a 35 per cent decline from the same period a year ago, according to a Bain & Co half-yearly report. While there is a record US$3.7 trillion in dry powder, economic uncertainties kept a lid on investments, exits, and fundraising in the first half of this year, the report said.

Existing investors, UBS Next, Singapore's EDBI, Prosus Ventures owned by Naspers, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Singtel Innov8 also took part in this round of financing by Endowus.

Endowus has continued to experience accelerated growth with acquisition of a majority stake in Hong Kong wealth manager Carret Private Investments.

The platform is currently entirely web-based, but Van says the Group will launch a mobile application in the current quarter. Mobile applications can be accessed even offline, and that is not the case with web applications since browsers do not work without a proper internet connection. Endowus is also developing AI-assisted solutions and processes.

