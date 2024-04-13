Wealth in America: 50 Cities Where the Upper Class Is Growing the Most

VitalyEdush / Getty Images

As the cost of living continues to increase, many Americans are prioritizing increasing their income to keep up with expenses.

Recent data from GOBankingRates outlined the 50 U.S. cities where the upper class is growing the fastest. To determine which cities rank for highest to lowest income growth, GOBankingRates pulled two data points from the original study: the three-year percent change in mean household income between 2019 to 2022 and the three-year percent change in population with a $200K income.

See which 50 cities rank in order from the highest to lowest income growth percent change.

Pleasanton, California

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 19.95%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 24.03%

Severna Park, Maryland

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 13.54%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 23.84%

Wellesley, Massachusetts

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 27.80%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 23.12%

Mercer Island, Washington

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 29.40%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 22.90%

Los Gatos, California

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 40.23%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 22.83%

Rancho Palos Verdes, California

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 20.43%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 22.66%

Zionsville, Indiana

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 10.83%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 22.60%

San Ramon, California

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 19.97%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 22.19%

Saratoga, California

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 27.85%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 21.97%

Menlo Park, California

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 31.24%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 21.78%

Dublin, Ohio

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 11.39%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 21.48%

Cottage Lake, Washington

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 16.99%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 21.47%

The Woodlands, Texas

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 12.74%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 21.40%

Ladera Ranch, California

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 6.82%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 21.28%

Beverly Hills, California

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 18.43%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 20.91%

Newport Beach, California

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 12.55%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 20.43%

Naples, Florida

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 27.56%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 20.21%

Union Hill-Novelty Hill, Washington

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 24.88%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 19.43%

Winchester, Massachusetts

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 24.46%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 19.05%

McLean, Virginia

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 22.76%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 18.62%

Princeton, New Jersey

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 14.95%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 18.59%

Newton, Massachusetts

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 21.03%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 18.40%

Harrison, New York

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 11.98%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 18.18%

Westfield, New Jersey

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 19.85%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 18.14%

Garden City, New York

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 16.56%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 17.97%

Hoboken, New Jersey

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 14.93%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 17.58%

San Carlos, California

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 24.66%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 16.92%

Manhattan Beach, California

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 11.42%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 16.87%

Parkland, Florida

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 4.11%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 16.79%

Lafayette, California

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 24.62%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 16.78%

Rockville Centre, New York

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 18.36%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 16.50%

Libertyville, Illinois

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 19.76%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 16.47%

Millbrae, California

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 22.26%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 16.33%

North Tustin, California

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 18.39%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 15.68%

Brentwood, Tennessee

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 14.68%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 15.21%

Wilmette, Illinois

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 12.39%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 15.06%

Summit, New Jersey

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 14.25%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 14.29%

Hermosa Beach, California

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 12.10%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 13.51%

Lexington, Massachusetts

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 21.30%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 12.20%

Leawood, Kansas

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 3.18%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 11.75%

Los Altos, California

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 22.78%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 11.46%

Bethesda, Maryland

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 18.78%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 11.30%

Ridgewood, New Jersey

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 12.15%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 10.74%

Potomac, Maryland

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 13.35%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 10.12%

Southlake, Texas

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 20.17%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 9.91%

Highland Park, Illinois

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 4.78%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 9.16%

Milton, Georgia

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 8.65%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 8.09%

Mountain Brook, Alabama

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 12.05%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 7.67%

Laguna Beach, California

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 11.67%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 7.58%

North Potomac, Maryland

3-year percent change in mean household income (2019-2022): 8.86%

3-year percent change in population with income of $200K+: 7.51%

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first took the 100 cities with the highest mean household income and with a minimum of 7,500 total households, sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. With these cities selected, GOBankingRates then found each city’s: (1) 2019 mean household income; (2) 2022 mean household income; (3) three-year percent change in mean household income; (4) 2019 percent of population with a household income of $200,000+; (5) 2022 percent of population with a household income of $200,000+; and (6) three-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 7, 2024.

