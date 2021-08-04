U.S. markets open in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,409.00
    -6.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,929.00
    -69.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,051.00
    +4.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,213.40
    -6.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.65
    +0.09 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.30
    +4.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.79
    +0.21 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1864
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.37
    -1.09 (-5.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3934
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1310
    +0.0810 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,897.76
    -536.91 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    926.65
    -16.80 (-1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,128.95
    +23.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Wealth Dynamix Wins 'XCelent Functionality Award' in New Wealth Management CRM Report

·2 min read

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- Wealth Dynamix, a global leader in Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions, today announced its selection by global research and advisory firm Celent as a winner of the XCelent Functionality Award. The award was revealed in Celent's CRM Platforms: North America Wealth Management report, which analysed solutions from Ebix, Equisoft, NexJ, Salesforce and Wealth Dynamix. Vendor rankings assigned in the report were based on functionality, customer base, lines of business supported, technology, implementation, pricing and support.

Wealth Dynamix Wins &#x002018;XCelent Functionality Award&#x002019; in New Wealth Management CRM Report
Wealth Dynamix Wins ‘XCelent Functionality Award’ in New Wealth Management CRM Report

The judges awarded the top rank for 'breadth of functionality' to the WDX1 platform from Wealth Dynamix following an extensive review of the platform's capabilities, including an in-depth questionnaire and demonstration. WDX1 also ranked high for Customer Relationship Management (CRM), administration and Artificial Intelligence (AI), collaboration, self-directed and mobile capabilities.

Commenting on the award, Celent analyst Awaad Aamir said: "The WDX1 solution is quite comprehensive in its client and advisor servicing capabilities. The journey of data into actionable insights is a standout feature of the solution, particularly the system's ability to create a 360-degree view of the client and its workflow management capabilities."

In 2020, WDX1 was awarded the XCelent Overall award in Celent's Wealth Management Client Onboarding Platforms report.

WDX1 is the flagship, multi award-winning client lifecycle management (CLM) solution from Wealth Dynamix, designed to support the complex requirements of wealth management companies from a single unified platform. Its capabilities span the entire client lifecycle, including client acquisition, client engagement, digital onboarding, regulatory compliance, relationship management and ongoing client servicing.

Gary Linieres, CEO and founder at Wealth Dynamix, commented: "Being recognised by Celent in the XCelent Awards for a second time in two years acknowledges our ongoing ability to deliver efficiency, actionable insights and compliance through cutting edge technologies, including AI and the cloud. With ten years of experience and an entire company dedicated to building and delivering CRM and CLM solutions specific to wealth management, we are very proud to have industry leading global firms such as Crédit Agricole Indosuez Wealth Management, Rothschild & Co and Quilter Cheviot using WDX1 to deliver exceptional, client-centric service."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1587112/Wealth_Dynamix_XCelent_Functionality_Award.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wealth-dynamix-wins-xcelent-functionality-award-in-new-wealth-management-crm-report-301347079.html

SOURCE Wealth Dynamix

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/04/c1327.html

Recommended Stories

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • Alibaba’s First Sales Miss in Two Years Shows Crackdown Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s revenue missed estimates for the first time in more than two years, underscoring how Beijing’s months-long campaign against the internet sector is taking a toll.Growth slowed in most of Alibaba’s major divisions from cloud to e-commerce, underlining fears that the mounting list of new government regulations is constraining expansion and increasing companies’ burdens. In a sign of the times, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang on Tuesday endorsed a str

  • Google Approves Most Staff Requests to Relocate or Work Remotely

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google approved 85% of employee requests to work remotely or relocate once its offices fully re-open, the company told staff Tuesday.Google is one the largest companies trying a hybrid approach to returning from the pandemic. It will ask most of its staff to go back to work in their previous offices, but let others do their jobs elsewhere. Over the past few months, some 10,000 employees applied to transfer to a new office or work from home.The company rejected 15%

  • Lockheed reduces pension woes by nearly $5 billion, forecasts hit to profit on actuarial changes

    The U.S. weapons maker has purchased group annuity contracts from Athene Holding Ltd and will transfer pension obligations and related plan assets for about 18,000 U.S. retirees and beneficiaries to the retirement services provider. Lockheed will take a non-cash charge related to actuarial losses of about $1.7 billion in the third quarter. The contracts were purchased using assets from Lockheed's master retirement trust and no additional funding was used, said the company.

  • Bitcoin mining crackdown in China is a boon for Texas

    John King knew his small town of Rockdale, Texas, had landed on the global crypto map when three Chinese bitcoin miners showed up at City Hall unannounced this summer.

  • Retirement security ‘is shakier than ever’ and ‘Americans are not saving enough’ for old age

    Americans’ retirement security is unstable, and legislation focused on pensions, Social Security and other savings or healthcare concerns must be a priority for government officials, a group of 31 organizations wrote in a recent public letter to President Biden. Companies, economic think tanks and other organizations signed a letter urging the president to create an inter-agency task force from some of the top government departments, including the Department of Labor, Department of Treasury, Securities and Exchange Commission and White House Gender Policy Council. The letter was signed by ADP, Edelman Financial Engines, Employee Benefit Research Institute and Prudential, to name a few.

  • Should a 401(k) Be in an Annuity?

    Housing a retirement plan inside a variable annuity contract offers some big advantages, but mostly if the account holder is close to retirement.

  • Delta variant wreaking havoc on America’s return to office plans

    The Delta variant is wreaking havoc on companies’ return to office plans.

  • With Strong Deliveries and the New Backing of China, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Positioned to Become a Major Player

    Investors in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.2% to close at US$45.85 following the release of its first-quarter results and the more recent vehicle deliveries report. In a twist of events, China is also moving both to back and protect Electrical Vehicle manufacturers.

  • U.S. oil drops for 3rd day on concerns COVID-19 variant spread to cut demand

    U.S. oil prices fell for a third day on Wednesday while Brent futures were largely unchanged on mounting concerns that the increasing spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in top consuming countries will cut fuel demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 7 cents, or 0.1, to $70.49 a barrel, as of 0647 GMT. Brent crude oil futures added 1 cent to $72.42 a barrel.

  • Bakkt, Quiznos Sandwich Chain to Launch Bitcoin Payment Pilot

    The crypto exchange and Quiznos will allow customers at select Denver locations to purchase items with the cryptocurrency.

  • Why This Longtime Asia Investor Thinks the Reaction to China’s Crackdown Is Overblown

    Barron's spoke with Matthews Asia's Robert Horrocks about China's latest regulatory moves, the VIE structure, and what the latest moves mean for China's views on private enterprises.

  • 15 Most Valuable Gas Companies in the World

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 most valuable gas companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the natural gas sector’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Gas Companies in the World. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), natural gas accounts […]

  • Blizzard’s Top HR Guy Out Following Lawsuit And Widespread Criticism

    Another top manager at Blizzard Entertainment has left in the wake of a California lawsuit alleging widespread sexual harassment and discrimination at parent company Activision Blizzard. Following the news that Blizzard president J. Allen Brack stepped down earlier today to “pursue new opportunities,” the company confirmed that Blizzard’s head of HR has also moved on.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Value stocks also have a knack for outperforming during the early stages of an economic recovery, which is where we find ourselves now. The following value stock trio offers the potential to make you a lot richer in August, and well beyond.

  • McDonald's Earnings: Growth Is Back

    Investors had good reasons to feel optimistic about McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) fiscal second-quarter earnings release. McDonald's made up that lost ground -- and more -- in the three months that ended in late June, putting it in a stronger position now than it was back in 2019. Comparable-store sales rose 41% to mark a complete rebound from last year's 24% slump.

  • Crypto ‘Wild West’ Needs Stronger Investor Protection, SEC Chief Says

    The Securities and Exchange Commission will regulate cryptocurrency markets to the maximum extent possible, Chairman Gary Gensler said, as he called on Congress to grant the agency more authority and resources to regulate the sector.

  • Are companies with Covid vaccine mandates alienating customers? Who cares!

    Equinox announced today that it will soon start requiring proof of vaccination from customers looking to break a sweat at its chain of upscale gyms or at its cult-favorite spin-class subsidiary, SoulCycle. The news follows a number of other American businesses that are also asking patrons to show they’ve had the jab, including restaurateur Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group, Broadway theaters, and a number of other bars and restaurants. Companies that go a step further and require proof of vaccination from customers are clearly aware that they may lose business as a result—and they’re all right with that.”If you really want to go unvaccinated, you can dine somewhere else, and you can also go work somewhere else,” Meyer told CNN last week.

  • Apple’s Advertising Business Is Bigger Than You Think. It Could Get Bigger Still.

    Growth drivers include Apple's addition of search ads in China, higher ad loads, and the introduction of banner ads to the App Store, says Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi.

  • Toyota, Honda beat profit estimates but are wary of extended chip crunch

    TOKYO, August 4 (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp posted a record quarterly profit on Wednesday and Honda Motor Co raised its annual profit estimate as pandemic-hit sales rebounded, but the automakers saw no end in sight to the global chip shortage. Japan's top-two automakers joined a host of global car makers, including BMW and Stellantis, in warning that the shortage in chips was likely to persist, as post-lockdown auto demand booms in markets such as the United States. Toyota shares fell 2% in afternoon trading on Wednesday, extending losses from the morning session, with some investors disappointed that the company had not lifted its profit guidance.