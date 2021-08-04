U.S. markets closed

Wealth Dynamix Wins 'XCelent Functionality Award' in New Wealth Management CRM Report

·2 min read

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Dynamix, a global leader in Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions, today announced its selection by global research and advisory firm Celent as a winner of the XCelent Functionality Award. The award was revealed in Celent's CRM Platforms: North America Wealth Management report, which analysed solutions from Ebix, Equisoft, NexJ, Salesforce and Wealth Dynamix. Vendor rankings assigned in the report were based on functionality, customer base, lines of business supported, technology, implementation, pricing and support.

Wealth Dynamix Wins &#x002018;XCelent Functionality Award&#x002019; in New Wealth Management CRM Report
Wealth Dynamix Wins ‘XCelent Functionality Award’ in New Wealth Management CRM Report

The judges awarded the top rank for 'breadth of functionality' to the WDX1 platform from Wealth Dynamix following an extensive review of the platform's capabilities, including an in-depth questionnaire and demonstration. WDX1 also ranked high for Customer Relationship Management (CRM), administration and Artificial Intelligence (AI), collaboration, self-directed and mobile capabilities.

Commenting on the award, Celent analyst Awaad Aamir said: "The WDX1 solution is quite comprehensive in its client and advisor servicing capabilities. The journey of data into actionable insights is a standout feature of the solution, particularly the system's ability to create a 360-degree view of the client and its workflow management capabilities."

In 2020, WDX1 was awarded the XCelent Overall award in Celent's Wealth Management Client Onboarding Platforms report.

WDX1 is the flagship, multi award-winning client lifecycle management (CLM) solution from Wealth Dynamix, designed to support the complex requirements of wealth management companies from a single unified platform. Its capabilities span the entire client lifecycle, including client acquisition, client engagement, digital onboarding, regulatory compliance, relationship management and ongoing client servicing.

Gary Linieres, CEO and founder at Wealth Dynamix, commented: "Being recognised by Celent in the XCelent Awards for a second time in two years acknowledges our ongoing ability to deliver efficiency, actionable insights and compliance through cutting edge technologies, including AI and the cloud. With ten years of experience and an entire company dedicated to building and delivering CRM and CLM solutions specific to wealth management, we are very proud to have industry leading global firms such as Crédit Agricole Indosuez Wealth Management, Rothschild & Co and Quilter Cheviot using WDX1 to deliver exceptional, client-centric service."

SOURCE Wealth Dynamix

