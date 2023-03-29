U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

Wealth Enhancement Group Grows by Adding Equius Partners, Inc., an Independent RIA with Over $1 Billion in Client Assets

PR Newswire
·3 min read

Increasing its West Coast Presence, Wealth Enhancement Group Expands to 12 Offices in Northern California

MINNEAPOLIS, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, a national independent wealth management firm with more than $63.8 billion in total client assets, announced the acquisition of Equius Partners, Inc. an independent RIA based in Novato, CA. Equius Partners' team of seven financial advisors and five support staff, led by Thomas (TJ) Troutner, oversee more than $1 billion in client assets. This partnership furthers Wealth Enhancement Group's growth in key strategic markets, such as Northern California.

Wealth Enhancement Group (PRNewsfoto/Wealth Enhancement Group)
Wealth Enhancement Group (PRNewsfoto/Wealth Enhancement Group)

"We are excited to welcome the talented team of financial professionals at Equius Partners to Wealth Enhancement Group," said Jeff Dekko, chief executive officer of Wealth Enhancement Group. "As we continue to grow, we recognize the importance of scaling locally to build strong communities for our advisors. By expanding our presence in important markets such as Northern California, we are better positioned to deliver exceptional service and support to our clients while living our values and fostering a culture of teamwork."

Equius Partners was founded in 1993 by Jeff Troutner and Phil Jonckheer. Equius Partners is a recognized pioneer in the introduction of modern, evidence-based investment principles to U.S. investors and has been a global leader in applying and communicating the benefits of asset class investing since 1993. Five years ago, the founders transitioned the firm to a next-generation advisory team that is fully committed to preserving and enhancing the benefits of asset class investing for current and future clients. "We have always had a disciplined investment approach which is still at the heart of our service. Our team works hard to share investment knowledge and instill confidence within our clients," said Founder Jeff Troutner.

Chief Executive Officer of Equius Partners, Thomas (TJ) Troutner, shared, "We went through an exhaustive search of potential partners, and Wealth Enhancement Group checked all the right boxes. It was important that we'd be able to maintain our investment process and client service approach, while also having access to more services for existing and future clients. We are excited about bringing Wealth Enhancement Group's broader capabilities such as extensive financial planning resources, tax services and estate planning experts to our clients."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Equius Partners and provide them access to Wealth Enhancement Group's powerful resources, capabilities and robust growth programs," said Jim Cahn, chief investments & business development officer at Wealth Enhancement Group. "We look forward to growing together as we seek to harness the power that all of our advisors in Northern California have together as colleagues."

DeVoe & Company, a leading strategy and M&A consulting company serving the RIA industry, supported Equius Partners in its decision to join forces with Wealth Enhancement Group.

About Wealth Enhancement Group
Wealth Enhancement Group is an independent wealth management firm offering comprehensive and customized financial planning and investment management services. Now serving more than 49,000 households, the company has 90 offices nationwide and is expanding rapidly through organic growth and acquisitions. Founded in 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group specializes in providing retail clients with the team-based knowledge and resources they need to simplify their financial lives. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Select investment advisor representatives (IARs) of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial. Wealth Enhancement Group is a registered trademark of Wealth Enhancement Group, LLC.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $62.6 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets held at LPL Financial, as of February 28, 2023. Equius Partners had approximately $1 billion in client assets as of December 31, 2022. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the acquisition of Equius Partners, Wealth Enhancement Group has more than $63.8 billion in client, advisory, trust and brokerage assets.

Media Contacts
Marianne Gebhardt 
mgebhardt@wealthenhancement.com 
(704) 409-2589

Prosek Partners, on behalf of Wealth Enhancement Group
pro-weg@prosek.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wealth-enhancement-group-grows-by-adding-equius-partners-inc-an-independent-ria-with-over-1-billion-in-client-assets-301783969.html

SOURCE Wealth Enhancement Group

