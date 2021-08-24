U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,486.23
    +6.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,366.26
    +30.55 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,019.80
    +77.15 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.91
    +22.61 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.64
    +2.00 (+3.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.00
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    +0.23 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1761
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0350 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3729
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6700
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,249.43
    -1,182.11 (-2.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.43
    -32.28 (-2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

Wealth Enhancement Group Welcomes Equity Investment from Onex to Drive Next Stage of Growth

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Onex Joins TA Associates as Equal Capital Partners to Support Accelerated Growth of WEG, with Ten Announced RIA Acquisitions YTD, Representing $10.4 Billion in Total Assets

New Partnership to Reinforce WEG's Position as Platform of Choice for Successful Independent Wealth Management Businesses

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group (WEG), an independent wealth management firm with nearly $40.2 billion in client assets*, and Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX), an investment firm and asset manager, today announced a new equity investment from Onex Partners V and certain Onex co-investors, including Onex Corporation (together "Onex"), to help drive WEG's next stage of organic growth and M&A expansion. Upon completion of the transaction, expected later this year, Onex will join WEG's current institutional shareholder, TA Associates (TA), as equal capital partners. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Wealth Enhancement Group
Wealth Enhancement Group

The investment from Onex reflects WEG's position as one of the nation's fastest-growing independent advisory firms. The backing of Onex and TA further bolsters WEG's dual-pronged strategy of generating robust organic growth while serving as the destination of choice for successful independent wealth management businesses seeking to join forces with a leading national RIA platform. Year to date, WEG has added more than $2.4 billion in assets organically while also entering definitive agreements on ten acquisitions representing $10.4 billion in total assets.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "Our new investment from Onex augments our continued relationship with TA, bringing together two of the most accomplished private equity investment firms in the world. Wealth Enhancement Group has created a remarkable level of organic and acquisitions-based growth over the years, with our firm well on its way to becoming the premier wealth management platform across the country. As we embark on the next stage of our growth vision, this is the perfect moment to bring aboard an additional partner with a long history of successful financial services investments."

Going forward, WEG will continue to be a privately held, independent firm, under its existing leadership team, brand and strategy. In addition to the firm's capital partners TA and Onex, a large number of employees will continue to hold equity stakes in the firm, reflecting a strong alignment of interests across WEG's capital base, employees, financial advisors and their clients.

In addition to Jeff Dekko, WEG's senior management team encompasses some of the most seasoned leaders in the wealth management industry today, including Jim Cahn, Chief Investments & Business Development Officer; Kelly Windorski, Chief Financial Officer; Utkarsh Patel, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer; and Terri Kallsen, Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Dekko continued, "Similar to TA, Onex will be a strong capital partner to WEG, with a proven track record and commitment to making the investments that allow the companies it partners with to thrive. They embrace our focus on the full continuum of activities necessary for the long-term success of our strategy: This includes attracting high-quality wealth management businesses to become part of our national RIA platform, combined with continuous investments in the talent, technology and resources our financial advisors need to deliver a truly exceptional client service experience that leads with holistic financial planning."

Todd Clegg, Managing Director at Onex, said, "We are delighted to partner with Wealth Enhancement Group and TA to invest in the future of wealth management. Wealth Enhancement Group has established a leading national wealth management platform with a client-centric approach and a culture of striving for continuous improvement in everything the firm does, which has driven positive outcomes for clients and the business. WEG's management team has demonstrated its ability to succeed across a broad spectrum of industry, market and economic cycles. Looking ahead, we're confident that WEG remains uniquely well-positioned to keep growing, both organically and by continuing its track record of well-executed acquisitions."

Roy Burns, Managing Director at TA, said, "When we invested in Wealth Enhancement Group in 2019, the firm's potential and success to date were very clear. Since then, the firm's leadership team under Jeff Dekko has exceeded our expectations by generating consistent growth and strong client retention rates, even in the face of extraordinary events such as the pandemic and its resultant disruptions on the markets and our economy. We believe the best is yet to come with WEG's next chapter of growth, and we're excited to welcome Onex as a fellow capital partner in assisting WEG with accomplishing its strategic goals and continuing to add value to its clients."

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to Wealth Enhancement Group on the transaction. Goodwin Procter LLP, acted as legal counsel to TA Associates and Wealth Enhancement Group. Fried Frank served as legal representation for Onex in the transaction.

About Wealth Enhancement Group
Wealth Enhancement Group is a Greater Minneapolis-based independent wealth management firm offering comprehensive and customized financial planning and investment management services. Founded in 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group serves clients nationwide. Wealth Enhancement Group specializes in providing retail clients with the team-based knowledge and resources they need to simplify their financial life. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

About Onex
Founded in 1984, Onex manages and invests capital on behalf of its shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients from around the world. Onex' platforms include: Onex Partners, private equity funds focused on mid- to large-cap opportunities in North America and Western Europe; ONCAP, private equity funds focused on middle market and smaller opportunities in North America; Onex Credit, which manages primarily non-investment grade debt through tradeable, private and opportunistic credit strategies as well as actively managed public equity and public credit funds; and Gluskin Sheff's wealth management services. In total, as of June 30, 2021, Onex has approximately $46 billion of assets under management, of which approximately $7.5 billion is its own investing capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey, Boston and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex' platforms.

Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock ticker symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex' security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

About TA Associates
TA is a leading global growth private equity firm. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services – the firm invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 550 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high quality growth companies. TA has raised $47.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968 and is committing to new investments at the pace of over $3 billion per year. The firm's more than 100 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at www.ta.com

*Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $38.8 billion in client brokerage and advisory assets as of 7/31/2021. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions that closed in August and are expected to close in October, Wealth Enhancement Group is projected to have $40.2 billion in client brokerage, advisory and trust assets as of October 2021.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain, but not all, investment advisor representatives (IARs) of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial. Wealth Enhancement Group is a registered trademark of Wealth Enhancement Group, LLC.

For Further Information

For Wealth Enhancement Group: For Onex:

Joseph Kuo / Chris Clemens
Haven Tower Group Jill Homenuk
424 317 4851 or 424 317 4854 Managing Director – Shareholder Relations and Communications
jkuo@haventower.com Onex
or cclemens@haventower.com 416 362 7711

Onex
Onex
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wealth-enhancement-group-welcomes-equity-investment-from-onex-to-drive-next-stage-of-growth-301362095.html

SOURCE Wealth Enhancement Group

Recommended Stories

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of several top COVID-19 vaccine makers were sinking on Tuesday. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was down 2.7% as of 11:09 a.m. EDT. Shares of Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), were falling 7%.

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • Chinese stocks rebound despite regulatory crackdown

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman discuss the surge in Chinese tech stocks.

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • Why Peloton Stock Powered 5% Higher Today

    Shares of exercise bike and treadmill manufacturer Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were up 4.8% through noon EDT on Tuesday. Earlier this morning, Peloton answered one of investors' major questions: It confirmed that it will begin selling a redesigned $2,495 treadmill on Aug. 30. The new treadmill, designed to address safety concerns about the company's prior model, the Tread+, is actually arriving more than a month later than Wall Street had predicted, Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) says.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

    These two tech companies have a tight grip on their respective industries, and they could supercharge your long-term portfolio.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • Meme Stocks Post Best Day Since June as GameStop, AMC Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- A basket of so-called meme stocks is surging, fueled by afternoon rallies for GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.The group of 37 retail-trader favorites tracked by Bloomberg soared 10% Tuesday, the most since early June, as trading volumes accelerated. GameStop and AMC, two of the most closely-followed meme stocks, surged 28% and 20% respectively.The afternoon rally caught most analysts by surprise as investors await insights from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Pow

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • Airline stocks lift off, Palo Alto soars, Chinese stocks rebound, GameStop pops 15%

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • Ford and GM Can't Challenge This Outstanding Auto Stock

    The stock prices of the two largest U.S.-based automotive manufacturers have soared over the past 12 months. Ford (NYSE: F) is up an incredible 89%, while General Motors (NYSE: GM) isn't far behind, up 68%. The ongoing global push to incentivize sales of fuel-efficient vehicles has revived these Detroit automakers, and their share performances represent this investor optimism.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • Why JD.com Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) soared on Tuesday after the Chinese e-commerce leader's second-quarter financial results surpassed investors' expectations.  As of 2:33 p.m. EDT, JD.

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • Look Who Zoomed Past Apple Since It Lost Steve Jobs

    It's been exactly 10 years since Steve Jobs resigned as Apple's CEO. And Apple stock lost its wow factor in the S&P 500.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy with Dividends Yielding More than 3%

    Whether you're a risk-averse or risk-tolerant investor, the beauty of dividend stocks is that there's something for everyone. Dividends are another way to pump growth into your portfolio in addition to share-price appreciation, and dividend-paying stocks span just about every sector, from healthcare to tech to consumer goods. Not only can high-quality dividend stocks provide you with another stream of income, but you can also use the money from dividends to put back into growing your portfolio.

  • Stanley Druckenmiller is Selling These 12 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 12 stocks Stanley Druckenmiller is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Stanley Druckenmiller is Selling These 5 Stocks. Stanley Druckenmiller, the chief of New York-based Duquesne Capital, is a titan of the investing world with an impressive investing history […]

  • Why Brazilian Aerospace Stocks Are Flying High Today

    A spate of positive headlines concerning the pandemic is helping to give a lift to Brazilian aviation and aerospace stocks, with investors hoping the worst might soon be over. Shares of airlines GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE: GOL) and Azul (NYSE: AZUL) and jet manufacturer Embraer are (NYSE: ERJ) all up about 10% Tuesday in New York trading. Airline stocks all around the globe were hit hard by COVID-19, but few regions suffered more than Latin America.