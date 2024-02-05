The Wealth Gap Widens: The 5 Richest Billionaires Got 2x Richer As 5 Billion People Continue To Get Poorer

As the world’s richest individuals continue to accumulate staggering wealth, an alarming number of people face increasing financial hardships. In a comprehensive report by Oxfam, a global organization dedicated to battling inequality and poverty, the extent of the wealth divide becomes even more evident.

"Since 2020, the richest five men in the world have doubled their fortunes. During the same period, almost 5 billion people globally have become poorer. At current rates, it will take 230 years to end poverty, but we could have our first trillionaire in 10 years, according to the report.

Don't Miss:

Cheddar was acquired for $200 million yielding a return of 370.37% for its investors. This startup aims to replicate and potentially surpass this success .

This startup is accepting investors for as little as 25 cents – what’s the catch?

The report emphasizes that the three wealthiest people collectively possess a higher net worth than the entire bottom half of society, while over 60% of the global workforce grapples with paycheck-to-paycheck living and struggles to make ends meet. The average weekly wages for the “average American worker” are lower today than they were half a century ago.

"A mere 0.4% of companies are publicly committed to paying their workers a living wage and support payment of a living wage in their value chains," according to the Oxfam report.

The average American family's net worth was $192,700 as of 2022 according to the Survey of Consumer Finances by the Federal Reserve.

Trending: Here is where your most successful angel investment may be hidden.

Despite numerous billionaires committing to contribute to society through initiatives like the Giving Pledge, questions linger about whether such gestures are sufficient to bridge the wealth gap.

The Gates Foundation, an organization started by Microsoft Corp. Co-Founder Bill Gates and Melinda Gates, plans to donate $8.6 billion in 2024 to increase the budget to $9 billion by 2026.

Story continues

However, when scrutinized against their combined net worth of $134.6 billion, the annual contribution represents only 6.47%, prompting a critical examination of the effectiveness and scale of philanthropic efforts in bridging the wealth gap.

Amazon.com Inc. Founder Jeff Bezos, the third-richest man, pledged to donate $2 billion to organizations helping homeless families across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. While commendable, his total donations of $640 million, including $117 million in the previous year, amount to 0.066% of his net worth of $193.8 billion.

Despite some high-profile philanthropic gestures, the scale of economic inequality remains a daunting challenge that requires comprehensive and sustained efforts. The disparity in wealth distribution necessitates a closer examination of systemic issues, emphasizing the urgency of addressing the root causes of poverty on a global scale.

Read Next:

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article The Wealth Gap Widens: The 5 Richest Billionaires Got 2x Richer As 5 Billion People Continue To Get Poorer originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.