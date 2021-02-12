Wealth Management Advisor Luka Vujovich’s Connection To Small Business Provides Unique Experience To Clients
LA JOLLA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / WestPac Wealth Partners is a privately-held wealth management firm that started 13 years ago in Hawaii. Now, WestPac has eight offices across six different states along the West Coast, servicing 30,000 clients, and received many awards and recognitions. Last year alone, Fortune 500 recognized WestPac as one of the best places to work, and Inc. recognized them as one of the fastest-growing companies.
Every day WestPac and its employees work hard to reach their ultimate goal-to help their clients have the confidence to take control of their lives and guide them to build a clear path to their financial future.
Introducing Wealth Management Advisor, Luka Vujovich, from WestPac. Luka provides a unique perspective on wealth management, as he's been on both sides of finance.
"I grew up in a small, family restaurant business. My parents are both immigrants from former Yugoslavia. They escaped a Communist country, and it was their dream to start their own business in America. My dad ran the kitchen, and my mom did the books and made the hires. We lived in that business. It was the only topic of conversation at the dinner table, and it was our only source of income. It was our everything!" says Luka.
Now, Luka's focus and passion is geared towards working with business owners, and based on his past, it naturally makes sense.
"Thanks to my upbringing, I became really interested in studying business and finance in college. I knew I didn't want to work a big corporate job. Instead, I wanted to help individuals with their personal wealth. But everywhere I interned or interviewed, I knew something was missing. It turns out it was the working with small business owners piece. That's the main reason I started working with WestPac. They're a financial firm created to work with those types of individuals," explains Luka.
With knowledge and experience on both sides of finance, Luka brings a unique perspective to his work and helping clients.
"It was natural for me to fall into this world. When you look at the financial services industry, it's really split into two groups. On one hand, there are a lot of firms that focus on group type benefits for the business, for example, 401K's and various insurances. On the other, there are many firms that do extremely well with individual wealth management, people who sell products to manage personal wealth.
For a small closely held family business, it is difficult to know where the business balance sheet ends, and where the Individual's balance sheet begins. This creates a large 'grey area,' and my team lives in that space. For example, how do you use the business balance sheet to grow your personal balance sheet without paying an arm and a leg in taxes? Those are the issues that I love to help solve."
Luka wants you to understand your needs as a business owner to ensure your success.
"A business owner isn't necessarily interested in the rate of return of a mutual fund the way an average investor would be. That's because they know they are more likely to get a higher return re-investing into their own business."
"I think it's important to continually review and evolve the financial plan for both the owner and the business. A lot of what we see are these businesses growing at a rapid pace, with more and more needs, but they still have the same bare bones planning in place as when they were just starting out." says Luka.
If you're looking for help to protect, grow, and eventually exit your business, then reach out to Luka and the WestPac team today.
