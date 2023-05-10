Wealth Management Platform Market is Projected to Hit USD 7.75 Billion at a CAGR of 12.85% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

Wealth Management Platform Market to expand at a CAGR of 12.85% by 2030

New York, USA, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Wealth Management Platform Market : By Advisory Model, By Business Function, By End- Users— Forecast till 2030", the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 7.55 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 12.85% during the assessment timeframe.



One of the primary factors influencing global market growth during the forecast period is that global market activities are expanding due to an increase in the number of global HNWI individuals. Individuals with high net worth are referred to as HNWIs.

Wealth Management Platform Industry Key Players

The following are the most notable main key players in the global wealth management platform market:

Finantix (Italy)

Invest Edge (US)

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (US)

Fiserv Inc. (US)

Dorsum Investment Software (Hungary)

SEI Investment Company (US)

Objectway (Italy)

Temenos (Switzerland)

Comarch (Poland)

Broadridge Financial Solutions (US)

SS&C Technologies (US)

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Wealth Management Platform Market Size by 2030 7.55 billion Wealth Management Platform Market CAGR during 2022-2030 12.85% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers This is presenting the wealth management platform market with major growth ideas and growth in competition during the forecast period that ends in 2030

Furthermore, the wealth management platform market is witnessing the introduction of digitization and process automation that comply with industry regulations to promise positive attributes to the market and the operations carried out during the period.



Individuals and enterprises are choosing profitable prospects and, as a result, are taking steps to develop these into organic concepts with benefits to offer the worldwide market. This presents the wealth management platform market with significant growth ideas and increased competition during the projected period, which concludes in 2028.

The market's growth is hampered by a lack of understanding among the target audience about the importance of asset management and the benefits that market operations offer to the target audience and potential customers.

The competition in the wealth management platform market is pushing for the development of a low-cost alternative that acts as a boon to retail investors, backed by certain types of benefits such as low fee structure, ease of use, and the availability of diversified services that promise an excellent market growth for the period ending in 2028.

The pandemic has infiltrated the lives of ordinary people and functional industries in numerous geographical locations, preventing them from operating as required and achieving market supply levels.

As a result, the wealth management platform market aims to recover the losses caused by the pandemic through increased investments that will aid in the development of global products and services, attracting the demand and interest of the target audience located in various global regions as a part of the global market.

Segmentation of the Market

The global wealth management platform market has been segmented based on deployment methodology, advisory model, end-users, and business functions.

The wealth management platform sector has been separated into on-premise and on-cloud deployment models all over the world.

The wealth management platform sector has been split into three categories around the world depending on the advising model: hybrid advisory, human advisory, and Robo-advisory.

The global wealth management platform market has been segmented into asset management firms, brokerage firms, investment firms, trading & exchange businesses, banks, and others depending on end-users.

The global wealth management platform market has been segmented into reporting, risk and compliance management, performance management, client and fund management, trade management, accounting, portfolio, financial advice management, and others based on business functions.

The wealth management platform market has been segmented by region, with North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa being the most important. Because of the existence of many multinational manufacturers, the Asia-Pacific region holds the largest market share in the wealth management platform.

The North American region holds the second-largest market share in the wealth management platform market globally, owing to the presence of nations such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Another characteristic is a high per capita disposable income. The market is being fueled by the increased use of technologies such as Robo-advisory.

The European area holds the third-largest market share in the wealth management platform market globally, owing to the presence of well-established modern technology infrastructure. Another factor is the increased industrialization. Because of the lack of infrastructure in both of these regions, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa have the smallest market share. Another issue limiting market expansion in these locations is a low per capita disposable income.

