U.S. markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,571.53
    -15.65 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,686.32
    -81.74 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,460.78
    -29.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,103.85
    +20.35 (+0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.21
    +1.55 (+1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.80
    +3.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    +0.30 (+1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1480
    +0.0052 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0210
    +0.0920 (+4.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3631
    +0.0097 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9430
    +0.4180 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,516.66
    +1,319.96 (+2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,052.83
    +32.64 (+3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     
ON THE RISE:

Inflation reaches fresh 40-year high

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a 7.5% annual gain in January.

Wealth Management Software & Infrastructure Leader BridgeFT Appoints Joe Stensland as Chief Executive Officer

·3 min read

WealthTech Veteran to Focus on Accelerating Next Phase of Growth and Empowering Financial Advisors and Enterprises with Next-Gen Wealth Data, Insights and Portfolio Management

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Financial Technologies (BridgeFT), a data-centric wealth management technology platform for registered investment advisors (RIAs), financial institutions, and FinTech innovators, today announced the appointment of Joe Stensland as Chief Executive Officer. On the heels of BridgeFT's record revenue growth and a doubling of platform assets in 2021, the wealth management technology veteran will join the company's founders to drive the next phase of growth and product innovation for BridgeFT.

Stensland joins BridgeFT with more than 25 years of experience leading strategy, product management, business development, and operations at some of the industry's most recognized leaders in wealth management technology. Most recently, Stensland served as the Head of Digital Investor for Refinitiv, a London Stock Exchange Group business. Prior to Refinitiv, Stensland served as the Chief Commercial Officer where he led the product innovation, sales and marketing that propelled the company into a market leader. Stensland led the sale of Scivantage to Refinitiv. Prior to Scivantage, Stensland served as Senior Vice President of Product Management for Thomson Reuters and was responsible for creating and bringing to market what is now the Thomson ONE for wealth management platform.

"I am excited to join the BridgeFT team at such a transformative time in our industry to lead the company through the next stage of growth," said Stensland. "BridgeFT has that rare combination of a passionate customer base, innovative technology, amazingly talented people, and momentum in the market led by an accelerated shift to digital by RIAs and financial institutions. BridgeFT has built a modern, API-first platform that is already changing how the industry accesses, leverages and reports on wealth management data, and I'm looking forward to building on that foundation."

"Joe is joining BridgeFT at an incredibly exciting time as we have rapidly grown our technology offerings and customer base over the last two years," said Rasheed Hammouda, Cofounder & Chief Strategy Officer. "His industry background and executive skillset is a perfect fit to accelerate our growth trajectory and strengthen our position as a market leader in wealth management data, insights and portfolio management solutions."

"We are thrilled to have Joe join BridgeFT with his combination of leadership experience and deep industry expertise," said Andy Newcomb, BridgeFT Board Director and Managing Partner at MissionOG. "BridgeFT has built significant momentum and is well positioned for rapid growth and category leadership in 2022 and beyond. I look forward to working closely with Joe and the rest of our management team to execute on our mission to transform wealth management through modern, data-centric technology solutions."

About BridgeFT

BridgeFT is transforming wealth management with a cloud-native platform uniquely designed to harness the power of investment data. Investment advisors and service providers are leveraging BridgeFT to reimagine how they access and normalize investment data, accelerate portfolio insights and actively engage clients for business growth. BridgeFT sits at the heart of the wealth management ecosystem – seamlessly aligning data and processes for greater agility. From a wealth management platform for advisors, to flexible, open APIs for data and service providers, BridgeFT delivers the infrastructure needed for success. Reimagine your approach to wealth infrastructure at bridgeft.com.

Contact:
Rasheed Hammouda
rasheed@bridgeft.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wealth-management-software--infrastructure-leader-bridgeft-appoints-joe-stensland-as-chief-executive-officer-301480043.html

SOURCE Bridge Financial Technology

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • 1 Stock to Avoid No Matter What

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) quickly became one of the hottest meme stocks during the pandemic. Indeed, GameStop has taken steps to adapt to today's retail gaming environment. It has also begun to emphasize collectibles and consumer electronics.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Why Rivian Stock Sank and Then Jumped Today

    Popular electric vehicle (EV) start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has gotten some extra publicity over the last couple of days. In early trading, Rivian stock plunged 6% before reversing that drop to a gain of about 4% as of 10:54 a.m. ET on Thursday.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    When dividend stocks go on sale, it can be an opportunity for investors to lock in a higher-than-normal yield. The dividend yield, of course is a function of both quarterly payments and the share price; when the latter falls, the yield goes up. A couple of already high-yielding stocks that are paying more than the S&P 500 average of 1.3% and have fallen near their 52-week lows are Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) and 3M (NYSE: MMM).

  • Freeport-McMoRan's (NYSE:FCX) three-year earnings growth trails the strong shareholder returns

    It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes...

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Want $1,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $10,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Just $10,000 spread out among these three high-yield dividend stocks can line up over $1000 worth of dividends per year.

  • Why Preferred Apartment Communities Stock Rallied 20% in Early Trading Today

    The REIT is "exploring its options," according to those in the know, and investors appear to think that will lead to good things.

  • Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO talks IPO, public perception, and Joe Rogan partnership

    Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO Evan Hafer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company going public via a SPAC merger on the New York Stock Exchange, building and expanding the coffee company across the nation, public perception, and the outlook for subscription-based businesses.

  • Why Canada Goose Stock Plunged 21% at the Open Today

    Shares of the winter coat maker fell after it reported earnings. They weren't bad, but they weren't good enough, either.

  • How a China-based dealmaker got shell company for Trump's deal off the ground

    A China-based financier, once reprimanded by U.S. regulators and barred from taking his company public, played a bigger role than is publicly known in the shell company that agreed to merge with former President Donald Trump’s new social media venture, Reuters has learned. Little has been disclosed about the involvement of the financier, Abraham Cinta, and the Shanghai-based investment bank he leads, ARC Group Ltd, in the shell company’s regulatory filings. ARC is listed as “financial advisor” to Digital World Acquisition Corp, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that signed a deal in October to merge with Trump’s new media platform.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Snowflake Stock?

    Cloud-based data platform Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) went public in late 2020 amid a ton of hype, including its rapid growth and backing from Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway bought $250 million in shares at the IPO price. The stock went to sky-high valuations in its early trading days. Warren Buffett himself once said that wonderful companies at fair prices are far superior investments to fair companies at wonderful prices.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in February

    The market's recent sell-off of technology and high-growth companies has created a great buying opportunity for bold and patient investors. Here are three top AI stocks building moats around their algorithms and whose stocks are attractively priced today. Technology can change at a blistering pace, and nobody can know for sure that the winners of today will still hold their crown tomorrow, a year from now, or a decade from now.

  • Is a Reverse Stock Split Coming for These 2 Pot Stocks?

    It's a discretionary move, and while some businesses, including Berkshire Hathaway, like keeping their share prices high, others like to split their stocks to bring down their prices so they look more affordable to retail investors. Two cannabis stocks that may potentially take on such moves in the near future are Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO). It's looking inevitable that Sundial Growers will need to use a reverse stock split to stay on the Nasdaq.

  • Uber Says Ebitda Could Hit $5 Billion. Stock Drops After Halt Is Lifted.

    The ride-sharing company expects to expand its gross bookings by between 22% and 25% a year through 2024. The stock was higher before being halted.

  • GameStop Stock and AMC Are Rising Again. Why the Rally May Be Short-Lived.

    January's losses made it easy to proclaim the death of the meme trade. The meme stocks aren't going quietly.

  • 1 Metaverse Stock That Just Crushed Its Big Tech Rival

    Last week was jam-packed with earnings results from the most popular big tech companies, leading to wild price action swings that kept investors guessing. An investment thesis shouldn't be formed from one earnings report, but Snap is trending in the right direction, and it has an innovative take on the metaverse that could generate significant growth in its business. Changes to privacy rules at Apple and Alphabet, which owns the Android mobile operating system, stirred up major concerns in social media circles during 2021.

  • Inflation is at a 40-year high. 10 tips from the pros on how to invest and save during times of high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. On Thursday, the Labor Department released the latest consumer price index data, which revealed that the rate of U.S. inflation rose again in January to 7.5%, which is a 40-year high. This suggests that “the upward pressure on consumer prices is unlikely to relent much anytime soon,” writes MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash of the data.