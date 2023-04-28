Wealth Trends In 2023: This Is Most Favorable, Says Sheldon Halcrow

As we barrel into 2023, investors around the world are keen to identify opportunities to grow their wealth in what is shaping up to be a volatile economic environment. According to Sheldon Halcrow, CEO of Caleo Capital, real estate remains a highly favorable investment opportunity for wealthy investors — but real estate investing isn’t just for the wealthy anymore. More on that later.

Halcrow's comments are backed up by the findings of Knight Frank's 2023 Wealth Report, which revealed that 46% of survey respondents cited real estate as the top investment opportunity. This is due to its attributes as an inflation hedge and the diversification benefits it offers.

Further, many panelists highlighted the opportunity to secure enhanced return profiles as a key advantage of investing in real estate. Direct investment in real estate also enables greater control and value-add opportunities.

According to Halcrow, real estate is still highly desirable among investors who are looking for a 'plan B' residence or sophisticated investors seeking opportunities among assets that have been repriced due to the pandemic and increasing rates. The trend was underscored by the fact that one in ten wealthy survey respondents specifically cited looking for attractive valuations and distressed opportunities within the real estate sector.

So, how would the individual investor gain exposure to real estate in 2023? Well, new companies have innovated ways to invest in properties — and the entry fee can be as little as $100. Benzinga's Real Estate Screener has dozens of offerings you can browse from various companies.

While real estate is the most favorable wealth trend according to Halcrow, it's important to note that other investment sectors are also seeing opportunities. In fact, equities and the technology sector were tipped by around a third of the survey respondents.

As investors continue to navigate a volatile economic landscape, it's clear that being strategic and informed in their investments will be key to securing long-term growth.

Whether investing in real estate, equities or technology, the importance of diversification and risk management cannot be overstated. As always, investors who remain proactive and agile in their investments will be best positioned to weather any economic storms that may arise in the years ahead.

