Wealthface Launches Premium Trading Account for the US and MENA

DUBAI, UAE, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthface, an investment management company based in the UAE, announced today the launching of its premium trading account for millennials and professional traders in the MENA region and in the United States.

Wealthface offers expert investment services through a blend of investment options and advanced Fintech and professional human expertise. It is licensed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA). Furthermore, its recent partnership with the US heavyweights "DriveWealth" will enable Wealthface clients to trade US stocks at a low cost.

Zero Commission Trading

Wealthface set new expectations for the future of trade by unveiling its premium trade account. With the opportunity to start trading with $1, with 0% commission ($0 / sell and $0.01/Buy), Wealthface makes trading a professional experience like no other.

AI Analysis for global stocks

In addition to low cost trading, Wealthface takes the lead by offering stock analysis, an option that wasn't available for retail traders before. Now traders will be able to benefit from AI analysis, and access global stock screening to stay updated with these stock performances.

Fractional Shares Solution

Wealthface Trade Premium Account also offers traders fractional share solutions, where they can access thousands of stocks, including high-value stocks like Apple, Google, Tesla, etc... and trade them instantly in the market instead of a 15-minute delay.

This upgraded account also features a Halal trading experience so that traders can invest in more than 2000 shariah compliant stocks and ETFs.

Profitable Strategies

Wealthface, by offering a premium account, promises trading in a multifactor portfolio, where users can select portfolio strategies, and experience factor investing strategies backed by Nobel prize winning research. This option allows the users to select the stock based on the risk level of their choice, and further bring a new institutional experience to the retail clients.

Regarding this premium trade account, Wealthface's CEO, Bilal Majbour, says "Whether you trade stocks or ETFs, our award-winning solutions deliver a solid trading experience based on strategies and analysis making the trading process easier, faster and more professional. These innovations thus bring a whole advanced institutional solution to the retail market with a user-friendly smart platform."

About Wealthface

Founded in June 2018, Wealthface is a one-stop-shop online investment platform based in the UAE that offers both passive indexing investment and factor investing services. The company's proprietary Robo-advice platform is developed in-house by a team of experienced quantitative analysts and based on advanced Nobel Prize academic research. Wealthface aims to bring institutional investment solutions to every doorstep by facilitating the investment and trading process and offering modern Fintech services to a diverse range of investors, requiring no minimum knowledge about trading and offering a complementary solution to any other trading platform. For more information, visit www.wealthface.com.

