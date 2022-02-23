U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

Wealthica and Simon Boulet Named FinTech Leader of the Year 2021 by "Finance et Investissement"

·2 min read

MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Wealthica' the leading Financial Data Platform in Canada and Simon Boulet, have been named as FinTech Leader of the Year by Finance et Investissement, the preeminent source of information in Quebec for professionals in the financial services sector.

Wealthica named top fintech leader of the year. (CNW Group/Wealthica Financial Technology Inc.)
Wealthica named top fintech leader of the year. (CNW Group/Wealthica Financial Technology Inc.)

2021 was a hallmark year for Wealthica.

The company now serves over 50,000 users, aggregating over 200 institutions and $18 billion dollars worth of assets. Wealthica also launched the Vezgo API to aggregate cryptocurrency, integrating a wide range of crypto institutions.

"We're very proud to be named the top leader in fintech by Finance et Investissement," stated Billy Kawasaki, Wealthica's General Manager. "It's a recognition of the value Wealthica brings to our clients. Users are empowered to make choices that are right for them by leveraging their financial data to see a holistic view of their portfolio, to prepare for taxes, and to plan out their financial journey."

Wealthica is looking forward to further development of Open Banking in Canada as an active participant in Consumer Directed Finances. Wealthica is proud to innovate and bring consumers useful tools to thrive financially. The company continues to champion the role fintech firms play in bringing innovation to consumers as well as to the broader financial industry, ultimately contributing to the improvement of the financial well being of Canadians.

Track your portfolio and net worth; open a free account today.

About Wealthica:
Wealthica Financial Technology Inc. is a privately-owned firm specializing in empowering investors and financial advisors with a complete view of their financial data. Through the Wealthica dashboard app and Vezgo API, Wealthica serves more than 50 000 users and aggregates more than $18 billion dollars worth of assets, including crypto holdings, stocks and bonds, real estate, and more. Wealthica supports more than 200 financial institutions including many cryptocurrency institutions.

For more information, please visit wealthica.com.

