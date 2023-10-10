Who are wealthiest people in Arizona? They're all older men, age 66 and up, Forbes says

Seven Arizonans have placed among the 400 richest Americans in a new ranking by Forbes, with a little statewide reshuffling compared with a prior evaluation of global billionaires that the publication conducted earlier this year.

Ernest Garcia II, founder and majority owner of used-car dealer Carvana and other businesses, is again the wealthiest Arizonan with an updated net worth of $6.9 billion.

He tops the list of seven Arizonans in the ranking of the 400 wealthiest Americans. Carvana’s stock price has surged from roughly $9 a share in April to about $38 a share now, though that’s still well below the peak above $300 a share.

Garcia was followed by Arturo Moreno, a billboard entrepreneur and owner of the Los Angeles Angels, at $4.8 billion, and then brothers Mark Shoen and E. Joe Shoen, large owners of U-Haul International, at $4.6 billion and $4 billion, respectively.

GoDaddy founder Bob Parsons was next at $3.6 billion, followed by Campell Soup heir/real estate developer Bennett Dorrance at $3.1 billion and then Stewart Horejsi and his family, whose $3 billion net worth is based largely on investments in Berkshire Hathaway.

Elon Musk finished at the top of the latest Americans-only list with an estimated net worth of $251 billion. The founder of Tesla, SpaceX and other businesses handily beat out runner-up Jeff Bezos of Amazon.com at $161 billion, Oracle’s Larry Ellison in third place at $158 billion, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett in fourth place at $121 billion and Larry Page of Google in fifth at $114 billion.

Here are the seven Arizonans on the Forbes 400 list, including their net worth, age, key business interests and overall ranking:

Ernest Garcia II, $6.9 billion, 66, Carvana and Drive-Time Automotive, No. 147 Arturo Moreno, $4.8 billion, 77, billboards and Los Angeles Angels, No. 238 Mark Shoen, $4.6 billion, 72, U-Haul International, No. 249 E. Joe Shoen, $4 billion, 73, U-Haul International, No. 285 Bob Parsons, $3.6 billion, 72, GoDaddy founder, No. 314 Bennett Dorrance, $3.1 billion, 77, Campbell Soup and real estate development, No. 366 Stewart Horejsi and family, $3 billion, 86, Berkshire Hathaway investments, No. 379

In the latest ranking of 400 wealthiest Americans, Forbes included a philanthropy score, assessing how well the billionaires have supported charities over their lifetimes. None of the Arizonans on the list received superior grades of 4 or 5. Parsons got a 3, while Moreno, Dorrance and Horejsi each received a 2. Forbes gave Garcia the lowest philanthropy score, a 1. The Shoen brothers were not evaluated.

Overall, Americans on the 400 list have given away only about 6% of their net worth to charities, Forbes estimated.

Americans needed a net worth of at least $2.9 billion to make the latest list. Former President Donald Trump fell a bit short at $2.6 billion, as Forbes mentioned. A general rebound in technology stocks over the past half-year was a big factor favoring many executives in that sector.

Slightly different picture among global billionaires

In the earlier ranking of global billionaires, Musk had a substantially lower net worth of $180 billion, placing second to France’s Bernard Arnault, owner of Louis Vuitton and other cosmetic and fashion brands, at $211 billion.

Mark Shoen was the wealthiest Arizonan in that earlier ranking at $4.8 billion, followed by Moreno at $4.1 billion, E. Joe Shoen at $4 billion, Parsons at $3.4 billion, Dorrance at $3.4 billion and Ernest Garcia II at $3.1 billion. Garcia’s net worth, as noted, has been lifted by a solid rebound in Carvana’s stock price.

The other Arizonans on the earlier list of global billionaires consisted of Horejsi, cybersecurity entrepreneur George Kurtz, former Apollo Education Group executive Peter Sperling, Jerry Moyes of Swift Transportation and Jahm Najafi, a private-equity investor and Phoenix Suns part owner.

