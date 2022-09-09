U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

WealthManagement.com Announces 2022 Industry Awards Winners

WealthManagement.com
·4 min read
WealthManagement.com
WealthManagement.com

Judges recognize 84 companies for their outstanding support of financial advisor success from among 225 finalists

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WealthManagement.com, the leading resource for wealth advisors and planners, announced the winners for the 2022 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards (the “Wealthies”) last night during a black-tie awards gala livestreamed from the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. View the full list of winners.

Now in its eighth year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards is the only awards program to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. This year, 105 awards were presented to 84 companies from a pool of 225 finalists.

“A record-breaking number of nominations was submitted in 2022, with nearly 1,000 entries received from more than 350 companies,” said Bill O’Conor, Managing Director of WealthManagement.com. “The Industry Awards program has grown considerably in scope in the eight years since it began, but the mission statement remains the same: To recognize and celebrate the best initiatives from companies and individuals that help financial advisors succeed in their businesses and create better outcomes for their clients. This year’s winners represent many different types of firms, but they all have one thing in common: They are creating the programs, tools and platforms that financial advisors use to build their businesses, better serve their clients, and improve the financial prospects—and quality of life—for millions of people.”

The 2022 event program kicked off with senior executives at finalist companies participating in daytime CEO and CTO panel sessions, followed by technology roundtable discussions and networking at the InterContinental Times Square. The live evening reception and awards ceremony was attended by more than 500 industry executives from leading asset management firms, RIAs, B/Ds, custodians, technology providers and other industry-related companies.

The big winners this year were Carson Group, earning four awards, and Orion, who walked away with three. Other multiple winners included Adhesion Wealth, Andes Wealth Technologies, Beacon Pointe Advisors, Cambridge Investment Research, Fiduciary Trust Company, FMG Suite, Janney Montgomery Scott, LPL Financial, Mercer Advisors, Nationwide, Prospera Financial Services, Raymond James, Russell Investments, Schwab, SMArtX Advisor Solutions and SS&C Black Diamond. Awards were also handed out recognizing individual CEOs, CMOs, CTOs, Innovators, M&A Leaders, Thought Leaders and Rising Stars.

Winners were selected based on quantitative measures of their initiatives—including scope, scale, adoption and feature set—along with qualitative measures such as innovation, creativity and new methods of delivery. The awards program was expanded in 2022 to recognize organizations that are pioneering innovation in retirement planning and charitable giving, as well as progressive companies who are advancing the integration and implementation of digital assets. And for the first time, individual awards paid tribute to up-and-comers at RIA firms.

The awards program also recognized the good work being done by the Foundation For Financial Planning in bringing quality pro bono financial advice to people in crisis or need – particularly military veterans and victims of domestic abuse – and for its Pro Bono for Cancer initiative.

Each of the 2022 Industry Awards finalist initiatives and company profiles can be found on the WealthiesCircle.com content platform, which will also provide a gateway to the upcoming 2022 Wealthies Podcast Digital Forums paneled by senior executives at finalist and award-winning firms.

A panel of independent judges made up of top names in the industry and led by WealthManagement.com editor-in-chief David Armstrong, determined the winners of the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards, which each year recognizes the firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors.

WealthManagment.com thanks the sponsors of this year’s daytime and evening awards program: Advisor Group, Allianz, Amplify, Commonwealth, Discovery Data, Donovan Ventures, Envestnet, Finance of America Reverse, FMG, FP Alpha, Goldman Sachs, Haven Tower, Invent.US, Laserfiche, Lincoln Financial Group, MarketCounsel, OneDigital, Orion Advisor Tech, RFG Advisory, Riskalyze, Sigma Financial, Snappy Kraken, Supernova, The American College, Thrivent Advisor Network and White Glove.

About WealthManagement.com
WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business. Named 2021 Neal Award Winner as Best Media Brand For Overall Editorial Excellence, WealthManagement.com offers financial services organizations a broad array of marketing services designed to help them influence the industry’s leading audience of wealth management professionals.

About Informa 
Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

CONTACT:

William O’Conor, Managing Director
WealthManagement.com
Phone: (301) 717-0577
Email: william.oconor@informa.com


