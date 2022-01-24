WEALTHONE EXPANDS ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH CANADIAN FIRST FINANCIAL

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Wealth One Bank of Canada ("WealthONE") is pleased to announce that it has expanded its strategic arrangement with Canadian First Financial ("CFF"). CFF will promote WealthONE's Alt-A Residential and Small Commercial Mortgage Programs and other products to licensed Mortgage Agents throughout the Canadian mortgage brokerage industry.

Wealth One Bank logo (CNW Group/Wealth One Bank of Canada)

"CFF represents a very exciting partnership for our Bank," said Barry Ferguson, Chief Marketing Officer at WealthONE. "Our relationship with CFF over the past year confirms that we found a partner who helps us expand the distribution and availability of our unique mortgage solutions to the broader mortgage broker community. CFF's experienced team of top mortgage industry professionals and their long history and commitment of delivering outstanding personalized service throughout the mortgage broker community, aligns with our vision of delivering flexible and innovative borrowing solutions which respond to the specific circumstances and needs of our targeted clients."



"We are honoured to represent WealthONE and lead the marketing of their products to the mortgage brokerage industry in Canada", said Karl Straky, CEO at Canadian First Financial. "The feedback from our CFF connected top producing Mortgage Agents over the last year has been outstanding. WealthONE and their team of experienced underwriters consistently deliver great service and common-sense Alt-A lending decisions. We look forward to working with WealthONE to bring this experience to the entire mortgage brokerage industry. In our opinion they are the best new Alt-A lender in the marketplace!"



About Wealth One Bank of Canada:

Wealth One Bank of Canada specializes in tailored mortgage solutions that are especially suitable for self-employed and high net worth individuals, investors with multiple rentals, individuals who have overseas income and newcomers to Canada. WealthONE is a full-service Canadian Schedule 1 digital bank that operates nationally with offices in Toronto and Vancouver. In September 2021, the bank reached a major milestone by celebrating its 5th Anniversary of operation.



Story continues

About Canadian First Financial:

Canadian First Financial was founded in 2008 and has established long-term relationships with many of Canada's top producing mortgage agents. CFF has built and subsequently sold a Mutual Fund Dealer (2012) and a Schedule 1 Bank (2015). CFF has evolved to become a leading independent sales and marketing distribution company assisting lenders and Mortgage Agents to maximize sales and efficiency performance.



For more information regarding Wealth One Bank, please visit: https://wealthonebankofcanada.com/Personal/AboutUs/

SOURCE Wealth One Bank of Canada

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/24/c8384.html