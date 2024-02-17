Wealthy foreigners ‘avoiding Britain over Labour’s £2bn raid on non-doms’

Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds has suggested that Labour plans to ‘modernise’ the non-dom tax status - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Labour’s plans for a £2bn tax raid on non-doms are already putting off wealthy foreigners from coming to Britain, international lawyers have warned.

Tax lawyers working with billionaires and multi-millionaires have already noticed a “substantial” drop in interest from overseas clients in coming to the UK, according to Withers.

Labour has long warned that it plans to change the scheme, which allows foreigners to live in the UK without paying tax on their overseas income for up to 15 years.

The party, which is 20 points ahead in the polls, initially said it would abolish the non-dom tax status. However, shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds earlier this week suggested Labour would instead “modernise” it and make it less generous.

Ceri Vokes, a private client and tax partner at Withers, said: “I have probably 60-70pc fewer clients looking to move to the UK than I would normally have at this time of year. It is a substantial drop in the number of people coming to the UK.”

Clients who had considered coming to the UK are now looking to destinations like Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man. Switzerland, Italy and Dubai also tend to be top contenders, she said.

Italy has a simpler system than the UK where wealthy foreign nationals can pay a flat fee of €100,000 (£86,000) a year on their foreign source of income.

Concerns over changes to the scheme are a “daily conversation” with clients, according to Ms Vokes.

She said: “There is not a huge amount that we can say in terms of what the new regime might look like. But it is uppermost in clients’ minds when they are looking for a location to base themselves in and are thinking about whether to stay or leave the UK.”

Some 68,800 taxpayers were classed as non-doms in 2022, according to figures from HM Revenue and Customs figures.

Many of those benefitting from the tax status work in financial services and private equity, according to Ms Vokes.

Labour is also considering raising taxes on profits that private equity bosses make on successful deals from 28pc to 45pc.

Ms Vokes said: “I have lots of clients in the private equity industry who are making plans to leave the UK. Italy is one of the attractive jurisdictions that they’re considering basing themselves in. It definitely is for that category a double whammy.”

Labour has claimed that changes to the non-dom tax scheme would bring in £2bn for the Treasury.

