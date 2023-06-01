The wealthy are installing $65,000 cold plunge pools in their yards so they can start their mornings off in frigid water

The wealthy are installing cold plunge pools in their yards — and they don't come cheap. Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

Cold plunging — the act of submerging oneself in frigid water — has grown in popularity.

The rich are now building plunge pools in luxury apartments and their backyards.

The pools, which are part of a larger biohacking trend, can cost up to $65,000.

Spending money can be surprisingly agonizing for the rich.

The latest painful product for which they are shilling out are private plunge pools — baths full of ultra-cold water that supposedly help you slow down aging and enhance focus levels.

The wealthy are paying up to $65,000 to install the private pools at home, The Wall Street Journal reported. Diamond Spas & Pools, a luxury pool manufacturer in Colorado, told the Journal that its cold plunge orders have "increased 10 times" since 2019.

The practice, which involves dipping into water below 59 degrees Fahrenheit, has historically been the domain of athletes looking to recover or alleviate pain, but now the wealthy are flocking to it.

Brad Margist, a 31-year-old chief technology officer at eVolve Computing, a software company, begins everyday with a cold plunge

"I find myself feeling less emotional during tough conversations after taking a cold plunge," he told Insider. "Cold plunging has also reduced my stress by allowing me to better focus on the present without anxiety creeping in."

Margist built his own plunge facility at home using 14.8-cubic-foot chest freezer. The process cost him $600 all-in — a far cry from what others are spending.

Stephen Garten, founder and CEO of Charity Charge, a social impact company, takes one or two cold plunges a day in a $19,000 unit made by plunge pool manufacturer Blue Cube, the WSJ reported.

"It's brutal," Garten told the outlet.

Cube's residential cold plunge bath is normally priced at just under $22,000, but is currently on sale for $17,999.

Cold plunges are also becoming a hot feature in luxury apartment buildings.

One Manhattan Square, an apartment complex located in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, advertises a cold plunge pool among its host of amenities.

One couple told the Journal that the plunge was a critical factor in their decision to purchase a $2.2 million apartment in the building. The plunging routine has allowed for mental clarity, improved alertness, and reduced stress, they told the outlet.

Blue Cube and Diamond Spas & Pools did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Recent interest in cold plunging is indicative of the lengths the uber-rich are willing to go to achieve perfect health. Fasting, plant-based diets, and red light therapy are all being deployed in order to fight the inevitable — aging.

Read the original article on Business Insider