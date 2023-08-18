How Wealthy Do You Need To Be To Spend a Night in These Trump Hotels?

Hispanolistic / Getty Images

Politics aside, who doesn't fantasize about reclining in the lap of luxury like Donald Trump? The truth is, it's not that difficult to spend a night in one of the real estate mogul's famous Trump towers -- if you're willing to pay for it.

Prices for these 10 Trump hotels range from doable to bank-breaking for the average visitor. GOBankingRates wrangled the best unrestricted rates for a weekend trip -- but keep in mind, they're not carved in stone. Prices can change at any time. If you want to stay in one of the most luxurious hotels in the world, take a look at what these Trump Hotels have to offer.

Find Out: How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump?

Learn: How To Save $200 on Your Grocery Bill Every Month

slgckgc / Flickr.com

Trump National Doral Miami

Cost to stay: $265 a night

It might not be a weekend in Mar-a-Lago, but it's close. Play nine holes of golf elbow-to-elbow with the rich and famous on this renowned course or just hit the driving range, if you prefer. President Trump purchased this famous 800-acre property in 2012 and reportedly put $250 million into renovating it.

If your traveling companions aren't into golf, the Trump National Doral also offers a pool and spa, some top-notch dining or a combination of both: The Palm Grill offers casual dining poolside.

I'm a Travel Agent: 7 Costliest Mistakes People Make When Planning Vacations

Read: How Big Is Donald Trump's Social Security Check?

robert cicchetti / Shutterstock.com

Trump International Hotel Las Vegas

Cost to stay: $135 a night

Trump offers another option for under $200 a night in Las Vegas. No, you can't gamble here -- it's a non-casino hotel -- but you can certainly take a deep breath and unwind. The property offers a health club with an 11,000-square foot spa and a heated pool with private cabanas, plasma TVs and wet bars.

Available rooms range from corner suites to 50 penthouses with kitchens that will be custom-stocked for you if you ask. You can take Fido along -- the hotel is pet-friendly. Located on Fashion Show Drive, you'll have world-class shopping at your fingertips.

Story continues

See: 6 Vacation Splurges You'll Almost Always Regret

©Mark Lewandowski

MacLeod House & Lodge at Trump International Golf Links, Scotland

Cost to stay: $320 a night

Take a step back in time for a little more than $300 a night. The five-star accommodations of MacLeod House are tucked into a historic mansion in the woods of Aberdeenshire and boast secret stairways and -- at one time -- the Green Lady ghost.

Not to fear. The former president ordered the Green Lady to move on when he bought the property in 2006, and by all reports, she obliged. Now that the ghost is gone, you can now enjoy golf, horseback riding, fishing, beaches and upscale dining without worrying about things that go bump in the night.

©Photo Courtesy of Glodow Nead

Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Doonbeg

Cost to stay: $335 a night

The Hotel Doonbeg and its golf links are located a relative stone's throw away from MacLeod House in County Clare, Ireland. Take a cottage on the green or a courtyard suite and enjoy the White Horses Spa or a spot of afternoon tea beside the Atlantic Ocean.

If you prefer more active pursuits, there's golf, of course, but you can also take a horseback ride on the beach, go sailing or explore nearby caves. The area also has plenty of old castles and other historic buildings that are open to the public.

Juan Ramos / Flickr.com

Trump SoHo New York

Cost to stay: $673 a night

Returning stateside, Trump SoHo reigns over Spring Street in New York, offering a wide range of suites in the $600-plus range. Choose from one-bedroom to penthouse suites. The location is family-friendly, with the Children's Museum of the Arts nearby.

The hotel is known for its spa, as are many Trump properties, but it also offers some pretty elite bars, including Bar d'Eau, where you can sip a cocktail poolside in the summer. The views over Manhattan are to die for, and you can catch them from some select rooms.

Hidden Gems: Affordable Luxury Goods at Aldi

©iStock.com

Trump International Hotel Waikiki

Cost to stay: $391 a night

Visiting Hawaii can be pricey no matter where you stay, so $391 a night might seem pretty reasonable for accommodations at Trump International Hotel Waikiki, especially considering what you get for your money. Forbes Travel Guide likes it, calling it one of the "7 Father's Day Getaways That He'll Love" and repeatedly awarding it 5 stars.

The Hotel Waikiki earns these accolades in part by providing guests with a pillow menu. And no, this doesn't mean food. You can choose your own luxury pillow for a solid night's sleep and have it delivered to your room. You can also have your own personal in-room chef for a few extra bucks.

Hethers / Shutterstock.com

Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago

Cost to stay: $580 a night

Located in downtown Chicago, this Trump property has also been five-star rated by Forbes. If you're visiting for the hotel's luxury spa, you can whittle away at the cost by booking a spa guest room with direct access to the facilities. There are also deluxe and executive guest rooms and suites.

If you like the hotel so much that you want to come back again and again, there's no need to bother yourself with toting around all that inconvenient luggage. You can leave your clothing and personal items behind -- hotel staff will keep them safe and clean for you until you return.

anaglic / Shutterstock.com

Trump International Hotel & Tower New York

Cost to stay: $1,050 a night

This is the Trump hotel on the corner of Central Park, and it's worth a visit for its restaurants alone. Jean-Georges offers 3 Michelin Star dining, and you don't even have to go to the restaurant -- it's available through room service, too. Rooms and suites offers 10-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, so you won't be able to beat the view if you decide to eat in.

Doormen stand ready to greet you when you arrive, which is only fitting, because this is the Trump family home when they're in New York. Don't be surprised to catch a glimpse of former first lady Melania and her son Barron, who are frequently in residence.

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: 6 Worst Purchases To Make in an Economic Downturn

LDprod / Shutterstock.com

Albemarle Estate at Trump Winery

Cost to stay: $734 a night

Albemarle is a wine country estate, but you don't have to travel to California for a stay here. It's located in Charlottesville, Va., and it's a veritable mansion with 45 rooms covering 26,000 square feet. You can even take a hands-on cooking class with the chef and learn a thing or two about the hotel's top-notch cuisine.

Not surprisingly, the Albemarle offers wine tasting, but there are many other things to do here as well, including hiking, bird-watching, horseback riding, bocce ball and croquet. Or, visit the poker room if you're not the outdoorsy type. The Estate even has its own movie theater, complete with popcorn and soft drinks.

JohnFScott / Getty Images

Trump Turnberry, A Luxury Collection Resort

Cost to stay: $480 a night

Perched on Scotland's west coast, the Trump Turnberry is family-style luxury at its finest. The crags and the rocks are breathtaking, but you can leave them at the window and enjoy accommodations ranging from suites to whole villas, some with ocean views.

The Turnberry is known for its championship golf course, the first golf resort in the world when the building opened in 1906. It also offers The Wee Links for kids. If your group isn't into golf, they can visit the Wee Explorers playroom or take pony rides on the beach. Older kids can try their hands at air rifle shooting or archery. This should tire them out, so mom and dad can enjoy the fine restaurants and lounges in the evening hours.

Laura Beck contributed to the reporting for this article.

All rates are from TrumpHotels.com and current as of August 17, 2023.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the locations listed in this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Wealthy Do You Need To Be To Spend a Night in These Trump Hotels?