Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.

Annual Award Showcases the Top 50 Managed Services Providers (MSP’s) In Canada

IT Weapons Named One of Canada's 50 Best Managed IT Companies

Annual Award Showcases the Top 50 Managed Services Providers (MSP’s) In Canada

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technoplanet Productions, a leading channel marketing, news media and events company that specializes in the technology industry, has once again recognized IT Weapons, the Canadian IT Services division of Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta), as one of Canada's 50 Best Managed IT Companies at their annual awards gala on February, 02, 2023.



“I’m delighted that IT Weapons continues to be recognized as one of Canada's best-managed IT companies by Technoplanet. This award highlights the tremendous efforts put forth by all the members of our team. We continually look for ways to enhance and evolve our offerings; helping our clients deepen their focus on business performance rather than having to navigate system performance," said, Mario Mottillo, President, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.

To qualify for the award, a company must prove distinction in every area of business operation. These areas include vision, strategy, leadership, management, sales process, marketing, finance, operations, help desk/support, and services. Also measured is supplier and client satisfaction.

"Our clients depend on us to simplify the management of their complex IT environments and keep them feeling safe. Today's digital first world demands performance, security, and availability and I am proud that our team continues to deliver on that promise," said Mottillo.

The complete list of Canada's 50 Best Managed IT Companies can be found online .

About IT Weapons

As the national IT Services Division of Konica Minolta Canada, IT Weapons has been delivering IT Services, hybrid cloud solutions, Information Security, connectivity, infrastructure management, and technical support for over 20 years.

You need a technology partner who makes you feel safe. One who can work with your business goals and your operating reality – and one who you can trust to deliver when it comes to your critical business technology. We’ll be there when and where you need us. Take a breath. Don’t worry, we got your IT covered.

Story continues

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta’s journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. We innovate for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept us moving then, keeps us moving now. Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Colour Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for sixteen consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA), and Instagram

Contact Information

Konica Minolta Media Relations – Canada

Marketing Department, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.

info@bt.konicaminolta.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/207b38a6-a02a-47f6-868f-08e5a544b5c9



