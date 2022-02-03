U.S. markets close in 2 hours 46 minutes

IT Weapons Named One of Canada's 50 Best Managed IT Companies

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.
·2 min read

Annual Award Showcases the Top 50 Managed Services Providers (MSP’s) In Canada

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technoplanet Productions, a leading channel marketing, news media and events company that specializes in the technology industry, has once again recognized IT Weapons, the Canadian IT Services division of Konica Minolta, as one of Canada's 50 best Managed IT Companies at their annual awards gala on Feb, 03, 2022.

"It is a definite source of pride for Technoplanet to acknowledge ITW as one of Canada's best-managed IT companies. Our clients rely on us to simplify the management of their complicated IT landscape. This award is a terrific honour for all members of our team, who continually help clients focus on business performance rather than system performance," said Mario Mottillo, President, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.

To qualify for the award, a company must prove distinction in every area of business operation. These areas include vision, strategy, leadership, management, sales process, marketing, finance, operations, help desk/support, and services. Also measured is supplier and client satisfaction.

"Despite unprecedented challenges globally and domestically, our commitment to our clients has not wavered. Our goal has always been to help them realize a better future by partnering with them on their digital transformation journey and delivering the best solutions to meet their needs," said Mottillo.

About IT Weapons

As the national IT Services Division of Konica Minolta Canada, IT Weapons has been delivering IT Services, hybrid cloud solutions, Information Security, connectivity, infrastructure management, and technical support for over 20 years.

You need a technology partner who makes you feel safe. One who can work with your business goals and your operating reality – and one who you can trust to deliver when it comes to your critical business technology. We’ll be there when and where you need us. Take a breath. Don’t worry, we got your IT covered.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.ca). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 14 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) , and Instagram!

CONTACT INFORMATION
Konica Minolta Media Relations – Canada
Marketing Department, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.
info@bt.konicaminolta.ca


