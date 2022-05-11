More Wear OS watches are coming from Fossil, Montblanc and Samsung

After launching a new version of Wear OS in collaboration with Samsung last I/O, Google is back with more updates. At this year's I/O developer conference, the company unveiled features coming to Android 13 and a new Google Wallet, as well as emergency SOS coming to Wear OS. Google also shared that there are now three times more Wear OS devices this year as there were last year and that new devices from Samsung, Montblanc, Mobvoi and Fossil are coming.

Google didn't provide much detail about those devices, though it did later say that more third-party apps were also coming to Wear OS, including SoundCloud and Deezer. Samsung published a blog post sharing that Galaxy Watch 4 owners can soon download the Google Assistant for "faster and more natural voice interactions, enabling quick answers and on-the-go help."

The Galaxy Watch 4 will also get voice control for Spotify via the Assistant, allowing them to change songs using their voice. Samsung promised that more Google apps and services will be optimized for Galaxy Watches later this year.

Google also unveiled the Pixel Watch, which, unsurprisingly, will run the new Wear OS. It will also feature deep integration with Fitbit for better activity tracking, though other details on the device were sparse as the company prepares to actually launch it in the fall.

