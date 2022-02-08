U.S. markets closed

Wearable Health Sensors Market to Grow by USD 623.12 million | Evolving Opportunities with Intel Corp. and NXP Semiconductors NV | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wearable Health Sensors Market by Type (Heart rate sensors, Pedometers, and Pressure and temperature sensors) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The wearable health sensors market is expected to grow by USD 623.12 million from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.20%.

Attractive Opportunities with Wearable Health Sensors Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The wearable health sensors market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. However, factors such as data privacy issues may challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Wearable Health Sensors Companies:

  • Apple Inc.

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • Intel Corp.

  • NXP Semiconductors NV

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • STMicroelectronics NV.

  • TDK Corp.

  • TE Connectivity Ltd.

  • Texas Instruments Inc.

Wearable Health Sensors Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • Heart rate sensors - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Pedometers - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Pressure and temperature sensors - size and forecast 2021-2026

The heart rate sensors segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth will be supported by the introduction of low-cost products with multiple features such as heart rate sensors and pulse readings. Heart rate sensors are among the most common sensors used in wearables. These sensors use a methodology called photoplethysmography (PPG) to measure blood pressure. Wearables with these sensors have small light-emitting diode (LEDs) on the underside of the device. LEDs shine green light into the skin on the user's wrist.

Wearable Health Sensors Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America is expected to account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for wearable health sensors in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA. The rapid technological advances and significant change in consumer preferences regarding the use of electronic devices will drive the wearable health sensors market growth in North America during the forecast period. North America is home to early adopters that are willing to adopt new technologies such as wearable health sensors. This factor, along with the high purchasing power, contributes to the increased sales of wearable health sensors in the region.

Wearable Health Sensors Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.20%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 623.12 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.07

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Apple Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics NV., TDK Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wearable-health-sensors-market-to-grow-by-usd-623-12-million--evolving-opportunities-with-intel-corp-and-nxp-semiconductors-nv--technavio-301475735.html

SOURCE Technavio

