U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,398.75
    -16.25 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,850.00
    -148.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,022.75
    -23.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,197.00
    -22.40 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.09
    -1.47 (-2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.90
    +16.80 (+0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    25.94
    +0.36 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1895
    +0.0027 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1360
    -0.0400 (-3.40%)
     

  • Vix

    18.83
    -0.63 (-3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3939
    +0.0024 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7580
    -0.2920 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,778.29
    +264.87 (+0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.82
    +8.38 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,115.81
    +10.09 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Wearable Health Solutions Inc. To Make All Company Devices Voice Enabled With Major Voice Assistants: New Patent-Pending Technology Will Allow Consumers To Use Voice AI Control On All Of The Company Products

·7 min read

Licensed Technology From Speak to IoT Will Enable Voice Command & Control On All Of The Company's Intelligent IoT Products With Smart Speakers Or Mobile Apps From Amazon Alexa And Google Assistant.

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:WHSI) (Wearable Health Solutions or the Company), a manufacturer of multiple lines of proprietary personal medical alarm and home security devices for Seniors and emergency response systems for employees that work alone, and that markets its products to and through its national distribution network of independent dealers who re-sell direct to consumers, to hospitals and other related providers in the home healthcare and home security markets, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Speak to IoT, a cutting edge California technology company, which has developed and owns a patent-pending technology that enables any Smart Device to be controlled via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, and other Voice AI assistants with a single, simple one step implementation.

ihelp (1).JPG
ihelp (1).JPG

Speak to IoT and the Company will collaborate to incorporate the technology into the Company's 3G iHelp and 4G iHelp MAX and other IoT product lines, during the term of the agreement.

The collaboration will focus on leveraging powerful tools like Alexa and Google and other well known brands/devices/platforms for hands-free voice interactions, especially for the elderly and their loved ones, so that Company consumers (the elderly, their family members, approved caregivers, etc.) can access all our products' unique features using Alexa/Google and other smart speakers or their respective mobile apps.

Harrysen Mittler, the Chairman & CEO of Wearable Health Solutions Inc. said: "Voice is the new touch for the digital age and users are demanding to obtain touch-less solutions to command-and-control intelligent household gadgets and appliances. Speak to IoT can provide a leading edge to WHSI in capitalizing on the once-in-a-generation voice trend. The highly intuitive and training-free nature of natural voice AI allows the users to focus on ‘what' to do instead of worrying about ‘how' to do things. People can discover their personalized way of ‘saying the commands' in Alexa, Google, Samsung, etc., to achieve the desired outcomes in a smooth, contactless, and friendly manner."

He continued: "Speak to IoT is a simple, secure platform to connect smart IoT devices or enterprise workflows to all intelligent voice assistants. They provide voice command and control to smart IoT devices like lights, microwaves, refrigerators, (and now the Company's medical devices) with just a few clicks. This will enable our customers to use the voice assistant of their choice to interact with these smart devices for complete command and control using Speak to IoT's patent-pending technology which will be integrated into the Company's platforms."

About Wearable Health Solutions:

The Company manufacturers medical alarm devices that are used to summon help in the event of an emergency for users. The product is designed and marketed primarily to the elderly, physically disabled and individuals living alone.

We provide mobile health (mHealth) products and services to dealers and distributors throughout the globe. As a leader in the rapidly growing medical alarm device and eHealth sector, we provide innovative wearable healthcare products, tracking services, and turn-key solutions that enable our users to be proactive with their health, as well as safe and protected at all times. Our products and services are always state-of-the-art and cost effective. Through our culture, our drive, and the expertise of each individual employee, we are uniquely positioned to build shareholder value by setting the highest standards in service, reliability, and safety in our rapidly growing industry.

Our Flagship product 4G iHelp MAX is a personal emergency alarm that is used to summon help in the event of an emergency at home. Currently approximately 60 % of all medical alarms sold in the USA are first generation technologies that require the user to speak and listen through a central base station unit. Medipendant® however offers a speaker in the pendant enabling the user to simply speak and listen directly through the pendant in the event of an emergency. This device is a cellular medical alert system, blue tooth and WI-FI enabled, that operates on a 4G network. Operating capabilities commence on AT&T network (GSM-Global) with further capability on Verizon (CDMA-USA) as well.

The 4G iHelp MAX device showcases new features, functionalities, fall detection and geo-fencing referencing the ability to pre-set an area and alert loved ones if the device user enters or leaves a pre-determined area.

About Speak to IoT:

Speak to IoT is a simple, secure, patent-pending platform to connect smart IoT devices and systems to all intelligent voice assistants. "Connecting everything through voice" is the vision behind Speak to IoT's patent-pending, universal, all-in-one, mobile & voice AI platform. It can manage any network capable device, system, or process with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, or other prominent voice assistants seamlessly. Its goal is to leverage natural voice as the primary human-machine interface and avoid several mobile and desktop IoT applications cluttering and confusing the user experience. Speak to IoT partners with hardware manufacturers in selected geographies offering complete, end-to-end, intelligent IoT appliances (like SMART INDIA) to consumers and enterprises. For more information, visit www.speaktoiot.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as 'continue,' 'will,' 'may,' 'could,' 'should,' 'expect,' 'expected,' 'plans,' 'intend,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'predict,' 'potential,' and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Wearable Health Solutions and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (i) Wearable Health Solutions ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Wearable Health Solutions ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with users of its solutions; (iii) Wearable Health Solutions ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Wearable Health Solutions ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Wearable Health Solutions business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Wearable Health Solutions business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Wearable Health Solutions business; (x) Wearable Health Solutions ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent quarterly report on filed by Wearable Health Solutions with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wearable Health Solutions anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Wearable Health Solutions assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

image.png
image.png

Wearable Health Solutions Inc.
2300 Yonge St. Suite 1600
Toronto, ONT M4P1E4
Canada

www.WearableHealthSolutions.com
855-226-4827
info@wearablehealthsolutions.com
Go to www.WearableHealthSolutions.com

SOURCE: Wearable Health Solutions Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658307/Wearable-Health-Solutions-Inc-To-Make-All-Company-Devices-Voice-Enabled-With-Major-Voice-Assistants-New-Patent-Pending-Technology-Will-Allow-Consumers-To-Use-Voice-AI-Control-On-All-Of-The-Company-Products

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum: What is it and how do you invest in it?

    The ethereum blockchain’s cryptocurrency is known as ether, and it is the largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin by market cap.

  • Why AMD Stock Is Up More Than 4% Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were up 4.2% today as of 3:30 p.m. EDT. The run higher builds on the 13% return AMD had in July following the company's superb second-quarter 2021 earnings update.

  • BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced its participation at the following virtual investor conferences in August 2021:

  • Will Intel's "Accelerated" Chipmaking Plans Spell Trouble for TSMC?

    Over the past several years, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has fallen behind Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM) and Samsung in the "process race" to create smaller and more advanced chips. Intel's R&D and manufacturing issues with the 14nm, 10nm, and 7nm nodes resulted in chip delays and shortages, enabling its rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) -- which outsourced is chip production to TSMC's superior foundries -- to expand its market share in the PC and server CPU markets. Last year, many analysts speculated that Intel would also need to go "fabless" and outsource its manufacturing to TSMC to catch up.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy As Wave Of Ransomware Attacks Raises Alarm

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Tech Companies Are Facing a Global Chip Shortage: 5 Tips for Investors

    The global chip shortage started in 2018 and 2019 as escalating trade conflicts disrupted semiconductor supply chains, then worsened in 2020 as the pandemic exacerbated those disruptions. Many top chipmakers and analysts expect the ongoing crisis to last through 2023. Let's examine five main aspects of the chip shortage -- and how they could affect certain sectors and stocks.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 4th, 2021

    It’s been a bearish start to the day for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $39,000 levels would be needed to avoid another day in the red.

  • Apple works with Chinese suppliers for latest iPhones - Nikkei

    Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd is set to build up to 3% of the upcoming iPhone 13 series, and two firms it acquired last year will supply key components and parts for the latest iPhones, the paper said, citing sources familiar with the matter. Lens Tech Co Ltd will supply metal casings and Sunny Optical Tech Group Co Ltd will supply rear camera lenses, the paper said on its website, with BOE Tech Group Co Ltd also supplying components.

  • Google Is Making Its Own Smartphone Chips. What It Means for Qualcomm Stock.

    Investors thinking about the generation of phones that Google unveiled Monday should be looking past how they will stack up against the iPhone.

  • Forget Robinhood -- This Hot IPO Stock Is a Better Buy

    And it can teach you how to say ''investing'' in your choice of language

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 4th, 2021

    It’s been a bearish start to the day following Tuesday’s pullback. A move through the day’s pivot levels would be needed to avoid another day in the red.

  • T-Mobile’s latest promotion includes a line of service for free

    Finding the right time to switch phone carriers is always a struggle. If you’re going through the hassle of leaving one carrier for another, you’ll want to make sure that you are getting a better deal and better service. It’s even more complicated when you have several family members on the same plan. That’s why … The post T-Mobile’s latest promotion includes a line of service for free appeared first on BGR.

  • Marathon Digital Bitcoin Generation Increased 66% in July

    The mining company now has 6,226 bitcoins with a market value of $260.7 million.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Fiscal Q4 Earnings Due Aug. 18 Amid 2021 Rally

    A rebound in Cisco stock is largely tied to corporate spending on information technology as the Covid-19 emergency eases. Cloud computing sales are up but 5G wireless has yet to kick in.

  • Zuckerberg Believes the Metaverse Is the ‘Next Big Thing’ in the Tech World

    Love him. Hate him. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undoubtedly a smart dude. Source: Frederic Legrand – COMEO/Shutterstock.com He built a social media platform that, today, 2.9 BILLION people use every single month. It’s the largest and most widely used platform ever constructed in history – and Zuckerberg was its architect. So if you’re looking for the “next big thing” in the technology world, you should be listening to Zuckerberg.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Market Share Taker Builds Out Mid-Band 5G Network

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Apple, Affirm to Join on Buy Now, Pay Later for Canadian Purchases

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. and Affirm Holdings Inc.’s PayBright are planning to launch a “buy now, pay later” program for Apple device purchases in Canada, stepping up the iPhone maker’s ambitions to offer more financial services.The companies plan to debut the initiative this month at Apple’s online and physical retail stores in Canada, according to a message sent to Apple retail employees in the region, which was obtained by Bloomberg News. The service will let iPhone, Mac, and iPad buyers in C

  • BSV Suffers 51% Attack: Report

    The initial reorg affected as many as 100 blocks, experts say, and new reorgs are still occurring.

  • Get Ready for More 5G Products Changing Our Lives for the Better

    By Xiang Li | Marketing Engineer

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These cloud stocks sell for reasonable valuations and they benefit from the industry's rapid growth.