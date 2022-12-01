U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

Wearable Healthcare Devices Market is set to Generate Revenue of US$ 61 Bn by Year 2032-end Amid Growing Demand for Smartwatches, Pulse Reader, Blood Monitoring Straps, etc. | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Healthcare wearable devices statistics indicate the global healthcare devices market to expand by 3.8X through 2032. Growing demand for round-the-clock monitoring, increasing awareness of fitness, and the advent of technologically advanced products are some of the key trends shaping wearable healthcare devices market growth.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wearable healthcare devices market is anticipated to surge at a phenomenal pace by exhibiting a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2032. The global market has reached a valuation of US$ 16 Bn in 2021 and is expected to touch a valuation of US$ 30 Bn in 2026. Moreover, the global wearable healthcare devices market is anticipated to reach around US$ 61 Bn by the end of 2032. According to the latest wearable devices statistics, the global healthcare devices market is anticipated to expand by 3.8X through 2032.  

According to the Future Market Insights analysis, global sales of wearable healthcare devices are projected to grow at a stupendous CAGR of 13% throughout the projection period between 2022 and 2032. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in wearable medical devices, growing health awareness among people, and the rising need for keeping track of vital parameters of patients are some of the major factors expected to drive growth in the global healthcare devices market during the assessment period.

Request a Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14294

Surging concerns regarding the high mortality rate of cardiovascular diseases such as diabetes, obesity, heart attacks, and stroke are expected to push the demand for wearable medical devices during the forecast period, thereby favoring the wearable healthcare devices market growth. According to the World Health Organization, nearly 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2019, out of which 85% of deaths were due to heart attack and stroke.

Key Takeaways

  • The growth of the global wearable healthcare devices market is attributed to the surging prevalence of heart-related diseases all over the world, along with bolstering the medical device market across developed and developing regions, and rising customer awareness about the benefits of monitoring and keeping track of vital signs and parameters.

  • Over the recent years, advancements in medical technology have surged its way for the development of innovative wearable healthcare devices that play a significant role in the monitoring of vital body signs and parameters like temperature, heart rate, blood pressure, etc.

  • The rising adoption of these wearable healthcare devices by common people, fitness enthusiasts, and healthcare professionals in order to monitor and track crucial parameters is offering a huge thrust to the growth of the wearable healthcare devices market and the trend is likely to escalate during the forecast period.

  • The growth of the global wearable healthcare devices market is attributed to the rising prevalence of heart attacks, strokes, and several other cardiovascular diseases that have prompted people to prioritize preventive healthcare. This is resulting in spending huge amounts of money on purchasing smart wearable healthcare devices. This will continue to boost the growth of markets during the coming years.

  • Furthermore, the expansion of the telehealth software market and advancements in healthcare interoperability solutions are favoring the growth of the wearable healthcare devices market. The healthcare devices market is specifically on the rise across developed and developing regions like the United States, China, India, Germany, and the United Kingdom due to the growing popularity of wearable devices healthcare technologies, increasing healthcare spending, and growing adoption of smart wearable healthcare devices.

  • Being innovative products, wearable healthcare devices aid in measuring, detecting, and keeping track of essential body parameters like temperature, saturation level, blood pressure, etc. They help people monitor their health 24/7 and get a proper assessment of their health condition.

  • Within the past few years, the wearable healthcare devices market was brought into the limelight. Sales of wearable medical devices like pulse oximeters, BP monitors, smartwatches, etc. saw an exponential increase as they help people to monitor their health at home.

  • Furthermore, widespread advanced in sensors and artificial intelligence (AI) are helping wearable healthcare device manufacturers to develop smart and compact devices that can easily detect and manage chronic health conditions and avoid serious illnesses among people.

Get More Information on this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/wearable-healthcare-devices-market

Competitive Landscape

Leading wearable healthcare device manufacturers are consistently focusing on developing new and innovative products with additional features. They are integrating cutting-edge wearable health technologies that provide accurate information about vital parameters like pulse rate, temperature, and blood pressure.

More Insights into the Wearable Healthcare Devices Market

According to FMI analysis, the global market study on healthcare devices, the U.S. is anticipated to dominate the global wearable healthcare devices market throughout the assessment period attributing to the technological advancements, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the emergence of new wearable healthcare devices market trends.

Key Segments

By Product:

  • Trackers

  • Smartwatches

  • Pathes

  • Smart Clothing

By Application:

  • General Health and Fitness

  • Remote Patient Monitoring

  • Home Healthcare

By Device Type:

  • Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

  • Vital Sign Monitoring Devices

  • ECG/Heart Rate Monitors

  • Blood Pressure Monitors

  • Wrist Actigraphs

  • Polysomnography Devices

  • Traditional Diagnostic Tests

By Grade Type:

  • Consumer-grade Wearable Healthcare Devices

  • Clinical-grade Wearable Healthcare Devices

By Distribution Channel:

  • Pharmacies

  • Online Channel

  • Hypermarkets

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Europe

Report for Customization @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14294

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment 

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends

4. Market Background 

4.1. Market, by Key Countries

4.2. Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)

4.3. Market Scenario Forecast

4.4. Investment Feasibility Analysis

TOC continued...!

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14294

Top Reports Related To Healthcare Market Insights

Quantitative Pathology Imaging Market Size - The global quantitative pathology imaging market is forecasted to be appraised at US$ 9.5 Billion by 2032, up from US$ 2.77 Billion in 2022, by advancing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

Revision Knee Replacement Market Share - The revision knee replacement market is likely to rise to US$ 1.3 Billion in 2022. The revision knee replacement market is estimated to reach US$ 2 Billion with a CAGR of 4.1% by 2032.

Veterinary Injectable Devices Market Trends - The veterinary injectable devices market is poised to witness a CAGR of 2.3% during the years 2022 to 2032. Over this projection period the veterinary injectable devices market share is estimated to reach a net worth of US$ Billion by improving from the current valuation of US$ 856.2 Million in this year 2022.

Thiamine Market Growth - The thiamine market is predicted to grow at a healthy CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2032. According to FMI, the thiamine market is anticipated to increase from US$ 170.9 million in 2021 to US$ 715.32 million by 2032.

Removable Partial Dentures Market Demand - In 2022, the global removable partial dentures market is forecast to reach US$ 1291.1 million. The market is slated to rise at 8.10% CAGR during the forecast period. Sales of removable partial dentures are projected to surpass US$ 3042.5 million by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate,
200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark,
Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


