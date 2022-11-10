U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

Wearable Injectors Market to Cross $20.21 Billion Revenue by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the 2030 size of the wearable injectors market will be $20.21 billion, compared to $6.95 billion in 2021. Moreover, the 12.6% forecast CAGR for 2021–2030 is credited to the negative health effects that may present due to the use of conventional injectors and the increasing demand for new generations of drug molecules that are, additionally, convenient to administer.

P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo
P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo

All of this is itself credited to the increasing count of people afflicted with long-term ailments, including diabetes, CVDs, and cancer. In turn, a key reason behind the rising incidence of these diseases is the changes in the lifestyle, such as desk jobs, excessive smoking and alcohol intake, poor diets, and lack of physical exercise.

Rising Demand for Infusion Therapy Propelling Wearable Injector Sales

A major driver for the sale of wearable injectors is the increasing popularity of infusion therapy, which already accounts for a spending of $35 billion in the specialty medicines industry. This therapy is widely given through subcutaneous injections over extended periods, especially for cancer, multiple sclerosis, hemophilia, and autoimmune disorders.

Hence, since this procedure can cost up to $10,000 for a single IV dose if availed of in a tertiary-care hospital, patients are going for wearable injectors, to administer the drugs themselves, for an up to 70% lower spending.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/wearable-injectors-market/report-sample

Biologics Being Increasingly Administered via Wearable Injectors

  • The larger molecules and more-viscous nature of biologics can make conventional injections painful. Further, these drugs lead to significant subcutaneous back pressure and display poor pharmacokinetics.

  • Hence, these molecules need to be slow-administered over a significant period, where wearable injectors offer considerable advantages.

  • For instance, via this approach, Ig can be administered subcutaneously even if the patient is at work or doing their daily chores. Four types of Ig that can be given via this route are available in the U.S., with many more in various stages of commercialization.

Most Wearable Injectors in Use Powered by Springs

Spring-based variants generate over 32% of the global wearable injector sales revenue, on account of their ability to easily deliver viscous and sensitive biologic drugs into the body. Moreover, these products are popular among those who desire convenient administration and a lower frequency of dosage.

Product Sales To Grow at Highest Pace in APAC

Wearable injector manufacturers can expect a 13.2% growth in the product sales revenue in APAC over this decade, the greatest around the world. The region continues to gain prominence as a medical device market on account of the improving healthcare infrastructure of regional countries, itself because of the increasing diseased population.

Browse detailed report on Wearable Injectors Market Size, Share, Drivers and Demand Forecast to 2030

Wearable Injectors Making Home-Based Care a Reality for Patients

Over 40% of the sales revenue in the market comes from people using these devices in homecare settings. Many chronic diseases have a set dosage regimen, which can easily be followed by patients themselves, if they have the proper tools. Moreover, since many people affected by cancer and other diseases, as well as the elderly, are unable to visit healthcare settings regularly, wearable injectors allow them to get treatment at their homes.

Global Wearable Injectors Market Report Coverage

By Type

  • On-body Injector

  • Off-body Injector

By Technology

  • Spring-based

  • Motor-driven

  • Rotary Pump

  • Expanding Battery

By Application

  • Oncology

  • Infectious Disease

  • Cardiovascular Disease

  • Autoimmune Disease

  • Immunodeficiency

By End User

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Home Care

Regional Analysis

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

Global Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global Biopharmaceutical Market Size, Share, Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global Mental Wellness Market Size, Share, Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global Surgical Retractors Market Size, Share, Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wearable-injectors-market-to-cross-20-21-billion-revenue-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301674250.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

