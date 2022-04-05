Wearable Injectors Market - North America will continue to dominate the global Industry | Here's Why - MDC Research

Market Data Centre

The global wearable injectors market is estimated to be over USD 20.27 Bn by 2030. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.8 % from 2022 to 2030.

Pune, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wearable injectors market is driven by technologically advanced products & introduction of new cost effective products in the market, and rise in number of diabetes and chronic diseases patients. However, high cost related to wearable injectors & lacks of reimbursement policies for wearable injector are some of the factors likely to restrain the market to certain extent.

The global Wearable Injectors market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World (ROW). North America dominated the market of wearable injectors, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America will continue to dominate the global wearable injectors market in the forecast period owing to rising prevalence of diabetes and cancer diseases and availability of technology advance wearable products. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered at China, India, and Japan. Factors such as high number of diabetic patient India and China and growing healthcare industry is likely to boost the market in coming years. The high cost of wearable injectors, and lack of reimbursement policies & regulations may restrain market growth to a certain extent.

The prominent players in the global wearable injectors market are Medtronic, Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, Amgen, Ypsomed, Becton Dickinson and Company, Enable Injections, Debiotech, Inc., Cellnovo, and Valeritas among others.





