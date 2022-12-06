U.S. markets open in 4 hours 32 minutes

Wearable Injectors Market worth $11.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read
Chicago, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report "Wearable Injectors Market by Product Type(On-Body and Off-Body), Therapy (Immuno-oncology, Diabetes, Cardiovascular diseases), Technology(Spring-based, Motor Driven, Rotary Pump, Expanding Battery), Care Setting (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2026", The global wearable injectors market is projected to reach USD 11.5 billion by 2026 from USD 7.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Wearable Injectors Market"
110 - Tables
49 - Figures
189 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=100771004

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size

USD 11.5 billion by 2026

CAGR

9.9%

Historical Data

2019-2026

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021-2026

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Type, By Technology, By Therapy and By End User

Geographies Covered

North America

  • US

  • Canada

Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America
Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

Ypsomed (Switzerland), Amgen (California), Subcuject (Denmark), Enable Injections (Ohio), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Insulet Corporation (US), United Therapeutics Corp (Us), CeQur SA (Switzerland), Sensile Medical (Switzerland), ATS Automation (Canada), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc (US), Tandem Diabetes Care (US), Valeritas (US), Sonceboz (Switzerland), Noble (US), Elcam Drug Delivery Device (Israel), Bespak (UK), Stevanato Group(Italy), Sorrel Medical (Israel), Weibel CDS AG (Switzerland) and Neuma (US).

Key Market Opportunities

Increasing demand for biologics and mAbs

Key Market Drivers

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases

Growth in this market is mainly driven by factors such as the shift of healthcare delivery toward homecare due to COVID-19, advantages of wearable injectors in the administration of various drugs, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases (such as cancer, diabetes, and CVD), favorable reimbursement scenario in major markets, and technological advancements in injector devices. However, the preference for alternative drug delivery modes, high costs, and a poor reimbursement structure in developing countries are expected to limit the adoption of wearable injectors to a certain extent.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=100771004

In this report, the global wearable injectors market is segmented by type, technology, therapy, end user, and region. By type, the global wearable injectors market is segmented into on-body injectors and off-body injectors. The on-body injectors segment accounted for the largest share in the forecast year. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the patients ease to deliver a precise amount of drug to the body over a controlled period of time.

Based on technology, the wearable injectors market is segmented into spring-based, motor-driven, rotary pump, expanding battery, and other technologies. The spring-based technology segment accounted for the largest share in the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising demand for adhesive patches, as these devices are user-friendly and enable patients to accurately deliver the required drug subcutaneously.

Based on therapy, the wearable injectors market is segmented into immuno-oncology, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and other therapies (such as Parkinson’s disease, thalassemia, and primary immunodeficiency disorders). The diabetes segment accounted for the largest share in the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to The high burden of diabetes across the globe, coupled with the growing availability of wearable injectors for the treatment of these diseases, is driving the growth of this market segment.

Based on end user, the wearable injectors market is segmented into hospitals and clinics and home healthcare settings. The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for a larger market share during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the rising preference for the self-administration of medication and the increasing need to curb healthcare costs. In addition, the growing demand for technologically developed drug delivery approaches, which lower the hospitalization rate and require minimal expertise, is expected to boost the growth of the home healthcare settings segment.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=100771004

Geographical Growth Scenario:

Geographically, the wearable injectors market in North America accounted for the largest market during the forecast period. The large share of North America in this market is to the rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region. However, the Europe market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to factors such as the Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, Government support for drug development in Germany, Rising focus on biosimilar innovation in the UK, Favourable reimbursement scenario for various treatment options in France.

Key Players:

Prominent players in the wearable injectors market include Amgen (California), Subcuject (Denmark), Enable Injections (Ohio), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Insulet Corporation(US), United Therapeutics Corp (Us), CeQur SA (Switzerland), Sensile Medical (Switzerland) and Among others.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market

Injection Pen Market

Pen Needles Market

Diabetes Care Devices Market

Autoinjectors Market

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


