U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,060.75
    +8.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,492.00
    +41.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,360.50
    +37.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,906.10
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.77
    +0.31 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.00
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.99
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0694
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9830
    +0.0190 (+0.48%)
     

  • Vix

    18.61
    +0.12 (+0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2042
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8840
    -0.0410 (-0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,483.68
    +99.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.99
    +268.31 (+110.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,929.79
    -17.32 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,342.67
    +104.89 (+0.37%)
     

Wearable Medical Devices Global Market Report 2023: Rising Healthcare Costs Drives Focus on Wearables for Their Ability to Reduce Cost of Healthcare

·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wearable Medical Devices: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market to Reach $72.2 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wearable Medical Devices estimated at US$20.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$72.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Diagnostic Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.3% CAGR and reach US$38.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Therapeutic Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 20.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.5% CAGR

The Wearable Medical Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.1% and 16.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 134 Featured) -

  • Apple Inc.

  • Everist Health Inc.

  • Fitbit, Inc.

  • Garmin Ltd.

  • Intelesens Ltd.

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Omron Corporation

  • Polar Electro Oy

  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

  • Sotera Wireless, Inc.

  • Vital Connect, Inc.

  • Withings SA

  • Xiaomi Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Digitalization of Healthcare Provides the Foundation for the Rise of Medical Wearables

  • The World Prepares for the Digital Health Revolution

  • Digitalization of Healthcare Expands to Wearable Devices

  • Supported by the Migration to Digital Health, Healthcare IT Investments Spiral to Unprecedented Levels

  • On the Pandemic Front, Here's What's Happening. Prognosis Every Business Needs to Know

  • With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of March 2022

  • Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: % Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022

  • Collison of the Pandemic & War Comes as a Set Back for Global Economic Recovery & Progress

  • A World Divided Over the War in Russia & Ukraine Fuels Oil Production Stand-Off, Aggravating Global Price Rise & Making Putin More Bolder & Willing to Invade its Neighbors: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

  • Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New Variants Coupled With Inflation Triggered by the Russia-Ukraine War Lowers Growth Expectations for 2022

  • Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven Economic Recovery.

  • Tough Times to Continue for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023

  • Competition

  • Piggybacking on Healthcare Digitalization, the Wearable Healthcare Revolution Has Arrived!

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Personalized Medicine Gets a Boost from the Rise of Medical Device Wearables

  • Real-time, Personalized Medicine through Medical Wearable Becomes a Reality

  • Emerging Role of Wearables in Precision Medicine

  • Rising Healthcare Costs Drives Focus on Wearables for Their Ability to Reduce Cost of Healthcare

  • Here's How Medical Wearables Can Reduce Healthcare Costs

  • Rise in Chronic Diseases, Increase in Demand for Medical Services, the Need for Equity in Healthcare & the Ensuing Focus on Democratizing Healthcare to Benefit Medical Wearables

  • COVID-19 Induced Consumer Engagement With Health & Wellbeing Technologies Drives Demand for Personal Health Monitoring & Fitness Wearables

  • Global Diabetes Epidemic Provides Opportunities On a Platter for Medical Wearables

  • Medical Wearables Brings the Promise of Revolutionizing the Effectiveness of Long-Term Diabetes Care & Treatment Outcomes

  • Big Data Analytics Remains Vital for Shaping the Future of Wearable Technology & Realizing Complete Benefits of Medical Wearables

  • Mining Healthcare Big Data Becomes Big Businesses & Wearable Medical Devices Will Add to this Data Boom

  • Integrating Cloud With Medical Wearables, A Major Trend

  • AI Emerges to Revolutionize Wearable Medical Devices

  • Rapidly Aging World Population, COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on Aging-In-Place & Rise in Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring to Benefit Growth of Medical Wearables

  • Rapidly Aging Population & Escalation in Demand for Geriatric Healthcare Highlights the Need for Medical Emergency Wearables

  • Expanding Opportunity for PERS Will Encourage Increased Use of Medical Wearables

  • The Stage is Now Set for Remote Patient Monitoring

  • Aging Population, Rise of PERS & Migration of Healthcare to Alternate Sites Drive the Need for Remote Patient Monitoring Wherein Wearables Play a Major Role

  • Role of Wearables in Remote Patient Monitoring

  • Integration of Wearables into Telemedicine Explodes Into a Major Trend

  • Wearables Emerge Into the Spotlight as Telemedicine Gains Momentum: Global Telemedicine Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

  • Role of Wearables in Telemedicine

  • Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Strong Potential for Wearable Pedometers & Heart Rate Monitors

  • Wearables for Cancer Breaks the Surface

  • Here's How Wearables Will Help Revolutionize Cancer Care, Treatment & Outcomes

  • Medical Wearables Brings Massive Benefits for Clinical Trials

  • Innovations in Medical Wearables Rushes on Full-Steam to Sustain Long-Term Growth in the Market

  • Battery Power Being Vital for Wearable Technology is a Major Area Identified for Innovation & R&D

  • Privacy & Data Issues Continue to Plague the Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f3q3qd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wearable-medical-devices-global-market-report-2023-rising-healthcare-costs-drives-focus-on-wearables-for-their-ability-to-reduce-cost-of-healthcare-301763357.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Costco Plans a Move Members Will Hate (But They May Love Why)

    The warehouse club has confirmed that it's going to make the customer-unfriendly move, but the reason for it may delight members.

  • Germany Is Still The Second-Largest Buyer Of Russian Fossil Fuels

    China is the top buyer of Russian fossil fuels since the invasion, followed by Germany and Turkey

  • China's social media sounds the alarm bell about India's development as Apple's next hub for iPhone manufacturing supply chain

    The development of India into a major smartphone production base has sparked increased concerns across Chinese social media that mainland China is at risk of losing its primary role in Apple's manufacturing supply chain. That sentiment intensified last week on reports that Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group plans to invest about US$700 million on a new plant in India to boost local production, signifying an accelerated shift of production away from China amid escalating tensions between Bei

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exclusive-Russian crude oil heads to UAE as sanctions divert flows

    The United Arab Emirates has been taking more cargoes of Russian crude oil, according to ship tracking data and trading sources, in another example of how Western sanctions on Russia have adjusted traditional energy trade flows. Russia has been selling both crude and refined products at discounted prices after international sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", left it with fewer buyers. The development also highlights growing cooperation between Russia and top Gulf oil producers, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

  • CERAWEEK-Chevron CEO says natural gas markets fundamentally changed by war

    The global natural gas market has been more fundamentally changed for the long term than the oil market by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Chevron Corp Chief Executive Mike Wirth said on Monday. The conflict in Ukraine and ensuing Western sanctions upended global oil and gas markets and disrupted supplies from Russia. Europe has turned away from dependence on Russian gas supplies and has no intention of changing that in the future, Wirth said in remarks at the CERAWeek energy conference.

  • ‘I don’t think I can wait until 70’: I’m still working at 66. Should I wait or claim Social Security now?

    See: I’ll be 71 this year and my wife will be 63 – how should we claim our Social Security benefits? When to claim Social Security is one of the toughest decisions in the retirement planning world, because there’s really no one right answer — and there’s certainly no way for any of us to know for sure what the future will hold. Doing so would get you a bigger benefit check every month, but there are plenty of Americans who need to claim Social Security as soon as they become eligible for it, or who claim it at their full retirement age simply so they can start getting the checks they deserve after years of paying into the system.

  • Russia's deficit leaps to £29bn as Putin spends ferociously

    Russia's budget deficit jumped in the first two months of the year as Vladimir Putin suffered a slump in oil and gas takings amid sanctions triggered by his war in Ukraine.

  • Forget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in View

    (Bloomberg) -- As Covid-19 lockdowns gripped the world in 2020, Bernard Looney, chief executive officer of BP Plc, made a startling admission: He thought that oil demand might never return to its pre-pandemic peak. But recently, Looney has done an about-face. Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to W

  • Meta must face trial over AI trade secrets, judge says

    Meta Platforms Inc lost a bid on Monday to end a lawsuit in Boston federal court claiming it stole confidential information from artificial-intelligence startup Neural Magic Inc. Meta will have to face a trial over accusations that it took Neural Magic's "breakthrough" algorithms that enable AI systems to process information more quickly, U.S. District Judge Denise Casper said. The court also allowed testimony from an expert who said Meta owes Neural Magic as much as $766 million in royalties.

  • 5 Retirement Retirement Withdrawal Mistakes That Could Wreck Your Finances

    When it comes time to start taking your retirement income, you'll hopefully have an array of options available to you. Just be sure to avoid these mistakes.

  • Baker Hughes Plans for Multiple Years of Growth: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the first day of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston, one of the biggest events on the calendar for the energy industry, with over 1,000 CEOs, policymakers and financiers due to speak.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearBrits Say Prince Har

  • Atlassian to Eliminate 500 Jobs in Latest Software Cutbacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Atlassian Corp. will cut about 5% of its workforce, or 500 full-time employees, becoming the latest software company to eliminate jobs.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearBrits Say Prince Harry Should Attend Coronation, But Meghan Markle and P

  • Ford rebuts criticism of venture with Chinese battery maker: ‘A big step in expanding the U.S. EV battery industry.’

    Michigan factory will create 2,500 jobs and allow Ford to produce more affordable electric vehicles, company official says.

  • Microsoft Targets Enterprise Application Players Oracle, Salesforce, SAP With Latest AI Offerings

    Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) launched Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot, a copilot in CRM and ERP that brings next-generation AI to every line of business. With Dynamics 365 Copilot, organizations empower their workers with AI tools built for sales, service, marketing, operations, and supply chain roles. Dynamics 365 Copilot exploits recent advancements in generative AI to automate these tedious tasks and unlock the real creativity of the workforce. Also Read: Microsoft’s ChatGPT Powered Bing Scor

  • Tech war: China's young chip-making talent jostles for work in a tight semiconductor job market amid economic slowdown

    More than 700 jobseekers descended upon a semiconductor job fair in Shanghai on March 3, where only 500 jobs were available, illustrating a tight job market in an industry of increasing strategic importance for China amid escalating US sanctions. Most attendees of the job fair, organised by chip industry portal website Ijiwei, were students in Shanghai who expect to graduate this summer. It was held at Zhangjiang High Tech Park, the city's chip hub, where the jobs on offer came from just 20 comp

  • Tech execs didn’t just start talking about AI — but they are talking about it a lot more

    Do you feel like you've heard a lot more about AI in 2023? A MarketWatch analysis shows you probably have, although from roughly the same number of sources.

  • 6 Surprising Facts About Retirement

    With the shift away from pensions, workers are becoming more responsible for their own retirement needs. Unfortunately, many are falling short.

  • Custodial Roth IRA: How and why to start a Roth IRA for kids

    This type of account can help your child save for retirement as soon as they start earning income.

  • Is Google A Buy Amid Regulatory Headwinds, Artificial Intelligence Race?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.