Wearable Medical Devices Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 81.3 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 15.5% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Wearable Medical Devices Market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “ Wearable Medical Devices Market ” By Device Type (Diagnostic And Monitoring Devices, Therapeutic Devices), By Application (Sports And Fitness, Home Healthcare), By Product Type (Watch, Trackers), By Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, Online channel), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Wearable Medical Devices Market size was valued at USD 23.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 81.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Overview

Wearable medical devices are portable devices that can be worn by the person, allowing them to monitor their vital signs like heart rate and rhythm, respiration rate, blood pressure, and many others. As these devices are portable, they are extremely comfortable for the patient. Because of their functions, these devices are also used as therapeutic devices. There are various types of wearable devices such as smartwatches, smart bands, and finger rings. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for these devices skyrocketed as they proved to be significantly useful in managing infection. Because of their comfort and wide range of applications, wearable medical devices are getting more popular.

Technological advancements are the largest driver for the wearable medical devices market. The rapid adoption of technologies such as smartphones, tablets, personal health applications, etc. has increased the demand for wearable medical devices. The growing awareness of healthy and active lifestyles has also significantly boosted the demand for these devices. Implementation of AI and better internet connectivity such as 5G have increased the applicability of wearable devices. Along with technological advancements, the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to increasing the acceptance of monitoring devices such as sugar monitors, temperature sensors, respiratory monitoring devices, etc.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interest the client. The “Global Wearable Medical Devices Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Wearable Medical Devices Market” study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Phillips, Fitbit, Apple, Lifesense, Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Corporation, Xiaomi Inc, and Samsung.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Wearable Medical Devices Market into Device Type, Application, Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

Wearable Medical Devices Market, by Device Type Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Vital Sign Monitoring Devices Sleep Monitoring Devices Electrocardiographs Fetal and Obstetric Devices Neuromonitoring Devices Therapeutic Devices Pain Management Devices Rehabilitation Devices Respiratory Therapy Devices Other Therapeutic Devices

Wearable Medical Devices Market, by Application Sports & Fitness Home Healthcare Remote Patient Monitoring

Wearable Medical Devices Market, by Product Type Watch Trackers Wristband Ear Wear Smart Clothing Other

Wearable Medical Devices Market, by Distribution Channel Pharmacies Online channel Hypermarkets

Wearable Medical Devices Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



