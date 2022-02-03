U.S. markets open in 3 hours 53 minutes

Wearable Medical Devices Market Size worth USD 195.57 Bn by 2027 | With stunning 26.4% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

The global wearable medical devices market size is expected to reach USD 195.57 billion by 2027 while exhibiting an astounding CAGR of 26.4%

Pune, India, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, The global wearable medical devices market size is expected to showcase considerable growth by reaching USD 195.57 billion by 2027 while exhibiting an astounding CAGR of 26.4% between 2020 and 2027. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing awareness regarding fitness and wellness amongst the people that is driving the adoption of innovative wearable type of medical devices globally.

Industry Development:

  • March 2020 - Widex unveiled WIDEX MOMENT, the world’s first natural hearing aid. The device is manufactured using Widex’s patented ZeroDelay Technology platform that benefits people with hearing disability.


Request a Sample Copy of the Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/wearable-medical-devices-market-101070


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

26.4%

2028 Value Projection

USD 195.57 Billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2020

USD 29.76 Billion

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

133

Segments covered

Product Types, Application, end-Users and Geography

Growth Drivers

Rising Awareness Among General Population Regarding Health &amp; Fitness Regime to Favor Market Growth

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Drive Market Growth

High Cost of Maintenance of Wearable Medical Devices to Limit its Adoption


Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Accelerate Growth

The sedentary lifestyle of people is likely to pave the way for the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and others. According to the International Diabetes Federation, around 463 million adults aged between 20 to 79 suffer from diabetes. Additionally, by 2045, this number is expected to rise to about 700 million. The surging demand for innovative wearable type of medical devices owing to the growing awareness regarding the importance of fitness is expected to bode well for the global wearable medical devices market growth in the forthcoming years.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.
Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/wearable-medical-devices-market-101070


Diagnostic & Patient Monitoring Segment to Hold Dominant Position

The diagnostic & patient monitoring segment, based on product, is expected to showcase substantial growth owing to the high disposable income of the young population that is propelling the sales of innovative wearable medical devices to monitor their overall health and fitness data.

Strong Product Offering by Prominent Companies to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The global wearable medical devices market is consolidated by the presence of key players that are focusing on maintaining a stronghold by offering this innovative devices to the growing demand among fitness enthusiasts across the globe. Moreover, the adoption of organic and inorganic strategies to maintain their presence by other key players will favor the market growth


Quick Buy Wearable Medical Devices Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101070


North America to Remain at Forefront; Key Players Launching Innovative Wearable Devices to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to gain momentum and hold the highest position in the global market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the presence of established manufacturers that are introducing innovative devices to cater to the growing number of fitness enthusiasts in the region.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to hold the second position in the market in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases among the elderly population that is likely to boost the adoption of innovative wearable medical devices in the region between 2020 and 2027.


List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market:

  • BD (New Jersey, United States)

  • Ypsomed (Burgdorf, Switzerland)

  • Fitbit, Inc. (San Francisco, United States)

  • Apple Inc. (Cupertino, United States)

  • Sonova (Stäfa, Switzerland)

  • NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Waltham, United States)

  • SAMSUNG (Suwon-si, South Korea)

  • Omron Healthcare, Inc. (Kyoto, Japan)

  • AiQ Smart Clothing (Taipei, Taiwan)

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

  • Other Prominent Player


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/wearable-medical-devices-market-101070


Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Recent Industry Developments- Partnerships, Mergers, and Acquisitions

    • Key Industry Trends

    • New Product Launch by Key Players

    • Technological Advancements in Wearable Medical Devices Market

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

  • Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Diagnostic & Patient Monitoring Wearable Medical Devices

        • Activity Monitors/Trackers

        • Smartwatches

        • Smart-clothing

        • Others (Biosensors, Blood Pressure Monitors, Glucose Monitoring Systems)

      • Therapeutic Wearable Medical Devices

        • Wearable Defibrillators

        • Drug Delivery Devices (Injectors, Patches)

        • Pain Management Devices (TENS, EMS)

        • Hearing Aids

        • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Remote Patient Monitoring & Home Healthcare

      • Sports and Fitness

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Retail Pharmacies

      • Online Pharmacies

      • Hypermarkets & Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia pacific

      • Rest of the World

TOC Continued….!


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


