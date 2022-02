Wearable Medical Devices Market Size worth USD 195.57 Bn by 2027 | With stunning 26.4% CAGR

The global wearable medical devices market size is expected to reach USD 195.57 billion by 2027 while exhibiting an astounding CAGR of 26.4%

Pune, India, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, The global wearable medical devices market size is expected to showcase considerable growth by reaching USD 195.57 billion by 2027 while exhibiting an astounding CAGR of 26.4% between 2020 and 2027. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing awareness regarding fitness and wellness amongst the people that is driving the adoption of innovative wearable type of medical devices globally.

Industry Development:

March 2020 - Widex unveiled WIDEX MOMENT, the world’s first natural hearing aid. The device is manufactured using Widex’s patented ZeroDelay Technology platform that benefits people with hearing disability.





Request a Sample Copy of the Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/wearable-medical-devices-market-101070





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 26.4% 2028 Value Projection USD 195.57 Billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2020 USD 29.76 Billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 133 Segments covered Product Types, Application, end-Users and Geography Growth Drivers Rising Awareness Among General Population Regarding Health & Fitness Regime to Favor Market Growth Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Drive Market Growth High Cost of Maintenance of Wearable Medical Devices to Limit its Adoption





Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Accelerate Growth

The sedentary lifestyle of people is likely to pave the way for the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and others. According to the International Diabetes Federation, around 463 million adults aged between 20 to 79 suffer from diabetes. Additionally, by 2045, this number is expected to rise to about 700 million. The surging demand for innovative wearable type of medical devices owing to the growing awareness regarding the importance of fitness is expected to bode well for the global wearable medical devices market growth in the forthcoming years.

Story continues





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/wearable-medical-devices-market-101070





Diagnostic & Patient Monitoring Segment to Hold Dominant Position

The diagnostic & patient monitoring segment, based on product, is expected to showcase substantial growth owing to the high disposable income of the young population that is propelling the sales of innovative wearable medical devices to monitor their overall health and fitness data.

Strong Product Offering by Prominent Companies to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The global wearable medical devices market is consolidated by the presence of key players that are focusing on maintaining a stronghold by offering this innovative devices to the growing demand among fitness enthusiasts across the globe. Moreover, the adoption of organic and inorganic strategies to maintain their presence by other key players will favor the market growth





Quick Buy Wearable Medical Devices Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101070





North America to Remain at Forefront; Key Players Launching Innovative Wearable Devices to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to gain momentum and hold the highest position in the global market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the presence of established manufacturers that are introducing innovative devices to cater to the growing number of fitness enthusiasts in the region.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to hold the second position in the market in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases among the elderly population that is likely to boost the adoption of innovative wearable medical devices in the region between 2020 and 2027.





List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market:

BD (New Jersey, United States)

Ypsomed (Burgdorf, Switzerland)

Fitbit, Inc. (San Francisco, United States)

Apple Inc. (Cupertino, United States)

Sonova (Stäfa, Switzerland)

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Waltham, United States)

SAMSUNG (Suwon-si, South Korea)

Omron Healthcare, Inc. (Kyoto, Japan)

AiQ Smart Clothing (Taipei, Taiwan)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Other Prominent Player





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/wearable-medical-devices-market-101070





Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Recent Industry Developments- Partnerships, Mergers, and Acquisitions Key Industry Trends New Product Launch by Key Players Technological Advancements in Wearable Medical Devices Market Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Diagnostic & Patient Monitoring Wearable Medical Devices



Activity Monitors/Trackers Smartwatches Smart-clothing Others (Biosensors, Blood Pressure Monitors, Glucose Monitoring Systems)



Therapeutic Wearable Medical Devices



Wearable Defibrillators Drug Delivery Devices (Injectors, Patches) Pain Management Devices (TENS, EMS) Hearing Aids Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Remote Patient Monitoring & Home Healthcare Sports and Fitness Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Hypermarkets & Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued….!





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com