U.S. markets open in 7 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.50
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,273.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,015.75
    +18.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,184.60
    +10.20 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.86
    +0.27 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.90
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1719
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.91
    +1.79 (+11.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3746
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6300
    +0.0550 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,311.97
    -930.10 (-2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,136.18
    -45.17 (-3.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,628.90
    +204.43 (+0.75%)
     

Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market to Hit USD 8,241.7 million in 2028; Introduction of AI, IoT, and Digital Assistants to Accelerate Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Leading companies in the global wearable robotic exoskeleton market are CYBERDYNE, INC. (Japan), Ekso Bionics (United States), Hocoma (Switzerland), ReWalk Robotics (United States), Bionik Laboratories Corp. (Canada), ExoAtlet (Luxembourg), Lockheed Martin (United States), Rex Bionics Pty Ltd. (United States), Sarcos Corp. (United States), Wearable Robotics Srl (Italy) and others

Pune, India, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wearable robotic exoskeleton market is set to gain impetus from the emergence of virtual guidance, artificial intelligence (AI), interactive learning, digital assistants, and internet of things (IoT) in robots. These technologies have made them more efficient and hence they are gaining more popularity from the engineering, medical, and logistics industries. According to the International Federation of Robotics, the stock of operational industrial robots worldwide reached 3,053,000 units in 2020 from 1,828,000 units in 2016. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a published report, titled, “Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market size was USD 474.4 million in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 671.2 million in 2021 to USD 8,241.7 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 43.1% in the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/wearable-robotic-exoskeleton-market-104664

A list of renowned wearable robotic exoskeleton companies in the global market:

  • CYBERDYNE, INC. (Japan)

  • Ekso Bionics (United States)

  • Hocoma (Switzerland)

  • ReWalk Robotics (United States)

  • Bionik Laboratories Corp. (Canada)

  • ExoAtlet (Luxembourg)

  • Lockheed Martin (United States)

  • Rex Bionics Pty Ltd. (United States)

  • Sarcos Corp. (United States)

  • Wearable Robotics Srl (Italy)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

43.1 %

2028 Value Projection

USD 8241.7 Million

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2021

USD 671.2 Million

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

120

Segments covered

Size,Technology, Application, Geography

Growth Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Exoskeletons Devices in the Medical Industry to Fuel Growth

Powered Segment to Hold Dominant Share Backed by Its Ability to Cater to a Wide Range of Applications

Industrial Segment to Grow Significantly Backed by Surging Number of Users Globally

Pitfalls & Challenges

Massive Investments and Non-coverage of Wearable Robotic Devices by Insurance Companies is Detaining Market Growth

COVID-19 Pandemic: Extension of Agreements between Companies to Aid Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply chain of almost every industry across the globe. Suppliers are realizing the fact that higher revenue generation is only possible with the help of in-person contact to finish the sales process. Besides, vendors are finding it difficult to conduct training programs and deliver products on time to clients owing to travel bans and lockdown measures. But, the pandemic has also created growth opportunities for companies as they are collaborating with clinics and industry partners. ReWalk Robotics Ltd., for instance, expanded its agreement with Harvard in May 2020. We are delivering elaborate research reports to help you find the best strategy to cope up with the current situation and take your wearable robotic exoskeleton business to a whole new level.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/wearable-robotic-exoskeleton-market-104664

Segments-

Industrial Segment Held 41.3% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

By applications, the market is segregated into healthcare, industrial, defense & aerospace, and others. Out of these, the industrial segment earned 41.3% in terms of the wearable robotic exoskeleton market share in 2020. It is anticipated to exhibit steady growth in the near future because of the surging adoption of these devices by electronics manufacturers, automakers, and logistics & shipping firms globally because of their ability to improve the workforce.

Report Coverage-

Our in-depth research reports offer a comprehensive coverage of this industry, ensuring a deep and holistic understanding of the market. It also offers granular and actionable data. We strive to ensure that you receive the best strategies for increasing sales of your products. Our key mission is service orientation. We also conduct primary and secondary research to track the latest innovations, regulatory developments, and competitive landscape.

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/wearable-robotic-exoskeleton-market-104664

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Prevalence of Inborn Physical Disabilities to Boost Growth

The medical industry is demanding wearable robotic exoskeleton devices on account of the increasing cases of vehicular accidents and higher prevalence of inborn physical disabilities. The National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Centre (NSCIAC), for instance, stated that in the U.S., around 288,000 people were suffering from spinal cord injuries in 2018. Every year, nearly 17,700 new cases are detected in the country. Similarly, the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation declared that about 2.3 million people worldwide suffered from multiple sclerosis in 2018, while the U.S. had 1.0 million cases. However, these advanced devices require huge investments at the initial stage. This factor may hamper the wearable robotic exoskeleton market growth in the near future.

Regional Insights-

Surging Investments by Local Firms to Help North America Remain at the Forefront

Geographically, North America is expected to remain at the forefront throughout the forthcoming years because of the rising investments by local companies in the development of novel wearable robotic exoskeletons. The region procured USD 182.8 million in terms of revenue in 2020. The U.S. would majorly contribute to this growth because of the rising adoption of this technology in the military & defense sector. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR in the upcoming years stoked by the increasing awareness regarding the advantages of using these devices.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Gaining Fast-track Approvals to Gain a Competitive Edge

The global market houses a large number of reputed international and domestic companies. Most of them are striving persistently to compete with their rivals by launching innovative products. A few others are trying to win fast-track approvals from regulatory bodies to market their products. Below are the two industry developments:

  • October 2020: CYBERDYNE Inc. bagged approval from the Taiwan Food and Drugs Administration (TFDA) for HAL for Medical Use Lower Limb Type. It is a device specially developed for inducing enhancement of the physical function of the wearer.

  • February 2020: Post-Acute Medical, LLC (PAM) acquired three EksoNR devices from Ekso Bionics. This would enable the former to broaden the availability of exoskeleton-assisted rehabilitation in its facilities.

Quick Buy Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104664

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Approach

    • Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • PESTEL Analysis

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

    • Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Gross Margin

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Primary Interview Responses

TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/wearable-robotic-exoskeleton-market-104664

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Industrial Robots Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Robot Type (Articulated, SCARA, Cylindrical, Cartesian/Linear, Parallel and Others), By Application (Pick and Place, Welding & Soldering, Material Handling, Assembling, Cutting & Processing, and Others), By Industry (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Rubber & Plastic, Metals & Machinery, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Logistics Robots Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Automated Guided Vehicles, Autonomous Mobile Robots, Robot Arms and Others), By Application (Palletizing & De-palletizing, Pick & Place, Transportation, and Others), By Industry (E-commerce, Healthcare, Retail, Food & Beverages, Automotive and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Goods-to-person Picking Robots, Self-driving Forklifts, Autonomous Inventory Robots, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), By Application (Sorting, Pick & Place, Tugging, Warehouse Fleet Management and Others), By End-User (Warehouse & Distribution Centers and Manufacturing) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Smart Elevator Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Setup (New Deployment, Modernization and Maintenance), By Installation (Low & Mid Rise and High Rise), By Carriage (Passenger and Freight), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Micro Waterjet Cutting Machine & Robotics Waterjet Cutting Machine), By Technology (Pure & Abrasive), By Pressure Range (Less than 4200&4200 and above), By Pump Type (Direct Drive Pumps & Hydraulic Intensifier Pumps), By Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Energy & Power, Metal Fabrication, Rubber & Plastic and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-wearable-robotic-exoskeleton-market-10458


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Drop, Dollar Climbs Amid Economic Angst: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks dropped, while the dollar rose amid concern that the global economic recovery will lose momentum with further shutdowns to contain a fast-spreading pandemic.Traders watched closely Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks during a town hall with educators and students, where he noted the Fed’s “powerful tools” have limitations. Powell also said that Covid-19 will likely stay “for a while,” and we’re not going back to a pre-pandemic economy. Policy makers will gather ne

  • Temasek walked into market minefield last quarter with new bets on Chinese education stocks, Didi Global before July slump

    Temasek Holdings walked into a stock market minefield in China last quarter by putting more money into several Chinese education and tech-platform stocks and disclosing a big stake in ride-hailing firm Didi Global, before they sank in July amid a regulatory storm. The Singapore sovereign wealth fund initiated four new positions in the depositary shares of Chinese companies - 17 Education & Technology, Baidu, Kanzhun and New Oriental Education Technology - during the three months to June 30, acco

  • Which jobs pay $100K or more? This list might surprise you

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue-collar jobs make the list.

  • Shiba Inu Tries To Settle Above The Resistance At $0.000009

    Shiba Inu attempts to gain additional upside momentum while Dogecoin moves higher.

  • Spirit Airlines revenue loss, BHP’s $5.7 billion Potash project, Bezos sues U.S. government

    Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines, including: Spirit Airlines suffering a $50 million loss in revenue after having to cancel 2,800+ flights, BHP selling its oil-and-gas business to Australia’s Woodside Petroleum as it makes the shifts to a lower-carbon world, and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin suing the U.S. government after the company lost a NASA contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

  • It’s Kraft vs. Kraft in Venezuela’s Strange Take on Capitalism

    (Bloomberg) -- What’s left of Venezuela’s manufacturing sector has survived government expropriations, frequent blackouts, a currency collapse and equipment shortages. But now there’s another threat: competition from imported versions of the companies’ own products.Shops across Venezuela stock Mexican-made Oreo cookies right next to the locally produced version. Kraft Heinz Co.’s mayonnaise is being imported from Brazil and the U.S., even though the company also makes the sandwich spread in the

  • Tesla Autopilot investigation takes 'bloom off the rose' for investors: Analyst

    Dan Ives of Wedbush gives us his take the fallout from the new investigation into Tesla Autopilot crashes occurring at crash scenes.&nbsp;

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • Warren Buffett bucks Wall Street with more Kroger stock

    Kroger can be considered another value pick for Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway, but it is also a long-term play on the transformation of food shopping.

  • Crude Oil Steadies After Four-Day Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher after a four-day drop driven by escalating concern that the spread of delta coronavirus variant is setting back the recovery in key economies, potentially jeopardizing a revival in consumption.West Texas Intermediate added 0.4% after retreating almost 4% in the longest losing run since March. Among recent data, U.S. retail sales fell in July by more than forecast and Chinese economic activity slowed last month. That’s spurred aversion to risk, hurting commodities,

  • Why Walmart’s e-commerce growth is cooling off while Amazon is still on fire

    ﻿Throughout 2020, when the pandemic pushed shoppers online in giant numbers, Walmart’s e-commerce sales soared. The world’s largest retailer worked fast to adjust, developing software and capabilities to serve customers across its stores and digital channels that it’s now selling to other retailers. Last year, Walmart’s US e-commerce sales grew 97% (pdf) in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2019, the fastest rate on record for the world’s largest retailer.

  • Forget $100 Oil. Here’s What to Watch in Energy Now.

    West Texas Intermediate oil prices closed above $70 a barrel in June for the first time in more than two years, and the price mostly held above that level for weeks. J.P. Morgan analyst Natasha Kaneva wrote in a note on Sunday that China’s “zero-tolerance policy toward Covid-19” means that demand there will almost certainly miss prior expectations because the country will take stern measures to stop the disease even if it hurts the economy. “We now see the global demand recovery stalling this month, with oil demand only reaching 98.3 million barrels per day in August and averaging 97.9 million barrels per day in September, much more on par with the nearly 98 million barrels per day average in July,” Kaneva wrote.

  • America’s retirement savings system is deeply flawed—can it be fixed? Here are some ideas

    For most people, the system is too opaque, too difficult to navigate and too often failing many workers in providing economic security in their retirement years.

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • Analyst Report: CVS Health Corp

    CVS Health Corp. operated 9,900 retail drugstores at the end of 2020, including over 1,700 locations in Target stores. The total number of locations exceeds 10,000 when we include a leading specialty pharmacy, Long Term Care pharmacies, Infusion Centers where cancer medicines, for example, are delivered through a needle. The combined company posted 2020 revenue of $269 billion, with about half in the PBM business, 30% in Retail/Long Term Care, and 20% in Health Care Benefits. Approximately 77% of the $91 billion in Retail and long-term care revenue came from prescriptions; 23% from over-the-counter medicines, Beauty and General Merchandise. The 2019 and 2020 results include Aetna, which was acquired at the end of 2018.