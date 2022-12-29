U.S. markets open in 1 hour 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,823.00
    +15.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,118.00
    +72.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,834.00
    +61.25 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,741.10
    +7.90 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.80
    -1.16 (-1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.70
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.22 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0651
    +0.0035 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.08
    +0.43 (+1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2031
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6810
    -0.6540 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,607.23
    -62.64 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.70
    -1.42 (-0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.72
    -13.47 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

Wearables AI Global Market Report 2022: Rapid Adoption of New Technologies Such as Artificial Intelligence and 5G Smartphones Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearables AI Market by Type, Operations, Application, Component, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2022-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wearables AI market size is estimated to be USD 16,998.2 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 29.87% during the forecast period 2023-2033. Rapid adoption of new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G smartphones, development of IoT, the incorporation of wireless technologies, and rising acceptance of smartwatches among millennials and Gen Z are some of the factors contributing to the market growth. Additionally, surge in e-payments by wearables is estimated to support the market growth.

Rapid adoption of new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G smartphones is expected to propel the market growth during the projected period. Numerous technological developments are now occurring. Adoption of 5G, biosensors, beacon technologies, smart rings, smart implants, etc. are a few of them. Additionally, a lot of device manufacturers are putting their focus on adding wellness and personal health features to wearables, including blood oxygen sensors, heart-rate monitors, Electrocardiogram monitors, and other sensors that alert of potential health problems. For instance, Fitbit provides watches with integrated thermometers that alert users of potential fever.

Surge in e-payments by wearables is predicted to fuel the market growth during the projected period. For instance, British menswear brand Lyle & Scott and credit card company Barclaycard worked together to introduce a contactless payment jacket with a chip-in cuff that permitted making contactless payments.

Sony launched the Wena 3 smartwatch in May 2022. It may be carried as a traditional watch and supports mobile payments with Barclaycard in the UK. A wearable technology company named bPay, backed by Barclaycard, sells jackets, fobs, and stickers that enable contactless transactions.

Segmentation
By Type

The market is categorized into smart earwear, smart watches, smart eyewear, smart glove, and others. In the global market, the smart watches segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to the rising consumer health consciousness. Additionally, it is anticipated to grow at a profitable rate during the projected period as a result of the growing demand for a connected ecosystem and the significance of interconnected devices across numerous industries. Apple announced the arrival of the Apple Watch 7 and the newest iPhones in September 2021.

The company's eighth-generation smartwatch and first new model in a while is the Apple Watch 7. The smartwatch features smaller bezels and polished corners and is available in two sizes. Smart earwear is anticipated to have the fastest CAGR over the projection period. The growth is attributable to remote employees upgrading their headphones for video calls and millennials and generation Z purchasing more headphones with AI capabilities.

By Operations

The market is divided into cloud-based AI and on-device AI. In 2022, the on-device AI segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to rising demand for low latency devices, decreasing dependence on cloud-based AI for key activities, and an increase in the need for fast computing. The segment's rise is being fueled by the responsive and potent operations offered by the on-device AI market. Researchers from Northwestern University have developed a small, portable wireless sensor that resembles a sticker. It enables health care providers to monitor crucial physiological signals without the use of an external cable.

By Application

The market is segregated into healthcare, media & entertainment, consumer electronics, military & defense, automotive, and others. In the global market, the consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to rising customer demand for smart wearables to measure health vitals. Consumer wearable electronics include a variety of smart wearables used for entertainment, sports, and fitness. A large number of individuals use wearable devices to keep checks on their daily routines and health objectives.

For instance, Noise launched its smartwatch, Noise Colorfit New, on Amazon in February 2022. The watch includes essential health monitoring functions including AI voice help, Bluetooth calling, a heart rate monitor, oxygen level, and more. The healthcare sector is anticipated to increase at the fastest rate. Customer concerns about fitness and health, which are on the upsurge, are the segment's main drivers. It is projected that as obesity and other cardiac conditions have spread around the globe, the use of fitness trackers and smartwatches will rise.

By Component

The market is segmented into sensors, processors, connectivity IC. In 2022, the sensors segment accounted for the largest revenue share owing to growing number of applications for tracking person's health and fitness. The capacity of wearable sensors to monitor a user's activity and performance is their main selling point.

For instance, Robert Bosh GmbH holds one of the largest market shares globally. It offers a full range of sensors and solutions based on micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS). Motion-based devices including accelerometers, gyroscopes, and inertial measurement units are included in its portfolio of motion sensors. Users can find low-power, adaptable solutions for data processing and motion detection through its smart sensors. These are specifically made for always-on sensor applications in tracking devices, smartphones, and wearables.

Regional Markets

In 2022, North America region accounted for the highest revenue in the wearables AI market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the significant private player investment and government programmes encouraging the use of AI technology. In response to the shortage of ventilators in hospitals and healthcare institutions around the world that are necessary to treat critically ill patients, Fitbit introduced Fitbit Flow in June 2020, a wearable AI device. When standard ventilators are not an option, the device was designed to act as a cheaper substitute.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Introduction: Wearables AI

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Environment Analysis

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Wearables AI Market

7. Market Analysis by Type

8. Market Analysis by Operations

9. Market Analysis by Application

10. Market Analysis by Component

10. Regional Market Analysis

11. North America Wearables AI Market

12. Europe Wearables AI Market

13. Asia Pacific Wearables AI Market

14. Latin America Wearables AI Market

15. MEA Wearables AI Market

16. Competitor Analysis

17. Company Profiles

18. Conclusion & Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • Garmin Ltd.

  • Google Inc.

  • Fitbit Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • TomTom International B.V.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • IBM

  • Motorola Solutions Inc.

  • Sony Corporation.


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wijp3x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 11 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best buy-the-dip stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks To Buy Now. The leading US market indices are on their way to recording the first annual loss since 2018 and the […]

  • J.P. Morgan Sees 70% Upside for These 2 Auto Stocks

    There’s been a lot of talk about the downward economic pressures that have pummeled the markets in 2022 – maybe too much such talk. Yes, the S&P 500 is down almost 21%, and the NASDAQ is down 35%, but investors can still find sound opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has been sorting through the automotive industry stocks, and he’s found several that are worth a closer look. So let’s do just that. We know that the auto industry has its own particular headwinds, including the ongoing

  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Up as FDA Accepts IND for KPI-012

    The FDA accepts Kala Pharmaceuticals' (KALA) investigational new drug application for pipeline candidate KPI-012 for treating persistent corneal epithelial defect. Stock up.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • With Bear Market Scars, These 30 Stocks Expect Up To 1,220% Growth

    Oil stocks dominate this list of today's fastest-growing stocks, all eyeing 100%-1,220% EPS gains this year.

  • 2022 killed the cheap money era. Here’s what the next decade has in store

    “I think you occasionally get a turning of the investment and economic age, and we're at one of those now after over a decade of near-zero interest rates,” said George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris Harris.

  • Musk tells Tesla workers not to be 'bothered by stock market craziness'

    In an email sent to staff on Wednesday and reviewed by Reuters, Musk said he believes that long term, Tesla will be the most valuable company on earth. He also urged employees to ramp up deliveries at the end of this quarter, after the automaker offered discounts on its vehicles in the United States and China.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income Portfolio

    All three of these high-yield dividend stocks have a long history of annual payout raises and an ability to raise their distributions without breaking their balance sheets. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have risen more than 50% from a low point in October. Right now, AbbVie's dividend doesn't offer much more than a savings account.

  • Apple Stock at 52-Week Lows: Here's the Trade.

    If the stock closes lower today, it will mark Apple's ninth decline in the past 10 sessions. IPhone reports also raise a bit of concern amid Apple's busiest quarter, while unrelenting selling pressure in tech is bound to weigh on the largest company in the U.S. While Apple has held up the best among FAANG stocks when measured from the one-year highs, Apple stock has performed the worst in the group over the past month, down over 14%.

  • Tesla to Report Q4 Deliveries: What to Expect

    Electric-car maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is set to report deliveries for its fourth quarter early next week. The company usually reports quarterly deliveries a few days after the calendar quarter ends, so Tesla will provide an update on fourth-quarter deliveries on Monday. With Tesla shareholders getting battered and bruised this year, the report next week will likely have a lot of eyes on it.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Veru in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Despite the recent sell-off, you'd still have a solid profit on Veru if you bought the stock nearly three years ago.

  • Here’s the next mega tech stock likely to fall into the bear market’s clutches, according to this chart

    Stock markets would like to just get there without any more meaningful losses, says Navellier and Associate’s chairman and founder Louis Navellier, who adds that “anyone who made bets for a big rally this week is probably folding their tent.” The stock closed at a fresh 52-week low today [Wednesday] as it sliced through key support around $130.

  • 12 Best Most Active Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best most active stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Most Active Stocks To Buy Now. The stock market is on course to have its weakest year since 2008 as the last […]

  • 5 things you really should not buy in 2023

    The recession drum beats on, interest rates are rising, and the stock market has taken a tumble, and yet retail sales have risen 6.5% in the last 12 months, trailing a 7.1% increase in the cost of living. The personal saving rate — meaning personal saving as a percentage of disposable income, or the share of income left after paying taxes and spending money — hit 2.4% in the third quarter from 3.4% in the prior quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said. Are people buying stocks during a bearish market, and/or have they run out of their pandemic-era savings?

  • 2 Explosive Stocks Down 75% to 92% to Buy Before 2023

    The market events of the past year have discounted stocks across a variety of industries. Today, we're going to take a look at two such stocks that are trading down by approximately 75% to 92% over the trailing 12 months, but both of which could still enrich investors' portfolios many times over in the long term. Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to assess risk and determine approvals for people using additional factors like education and income, is seeking to change this dated system.

  • Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Potentially Undervalued?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established The Walt Disney Company ( NYSE:DIS ). The company's stock...

  • 5 Companies With Huge Free Cash Flow

    These five companies have major free cash flow. If history continues to repeat itself, this makes them good long-term bets.

  • How Low Can Tesla Stock Go? Analyst Talks 30 A Share

    Tesla investors already lost more than $700 billion on the stock this year. How much more can this S&P 500 stock drop?

  • My 2023 Stock Pick Is a No-Frills Big Bank Hiding Right in Front of Us

    This stock has everything right: It's discounted from recession fears, has great management, benefits from rate hikes and has a competitor on wobbly footing.

  • GE Healthcare will join S&P 500 as soon as it begins trading

    GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. will be an S&P 500 stock as soon as it officially exists. General Electric Co. (GE) expects to spin off its healthcare arm into a separately traded company on Jan. 4, and S&P Dow Jones Indices announced Wednesday afternoon that the new company will be included in the S&P 500 (SPX) as of that day. The new stock will replace Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) which will move down to the S&P Midcap 400, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced.