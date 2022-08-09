Wearables Market Size to grow by USD 23.03 billion by 2025, Driven by Growing Preference for Wearables Devices - Technavio

The wearables market report offers a comprehensive analysis segmented by Product (smartwatches, wireless headphones, HMDs, smart bands, and others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA)

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wearables market is expected to grow by USD 23.03 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.70% according to Technavio's latest market report. The key factor driving the wearables market is the growing preference for wearables devices for payment. The market is witnessing an increased preference for wearables electronic devices for contactless payment. As a result, wearables electronic device manufacturers are integrating NFC technology as a standard into most devices. NFC chips are integrated into wearable electronic devices such as smartwatches, smart bands, smart rings, and others to enable contactless payment by a direct tap and pay via a POS (point of sale) terminal. This process reduces the transaction time compared with the cash or card method and eliminates the need to carry cash or cards. Moreover, the rising popularity of this method is attributed to the growing adoption of contactless payment across the globe. Therefore, the growing adoption of contactless payment is increasing the number of partnerships among the market participants to facilitate the use of wearable electronic devices for payment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wearables Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Wearables Market: Major Challenge

The growing market for counterfeit products will be a major challenge for the wearables market during the forecast period. One of the prominent factors that are hindering the growth of the global wearables market is the growing market for counterfeit wearables electronic devices. The market is filled with fake copies of all the prominent products from major vendors such as Apple, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, Fitbit, and Xiaomi. The majority of these counterfeit products are manufactured in APAC, owing to the presence of low-cost labor and other counterfeit product markets. Smartwatches and smart bands are the most counterfeited products available in the market due to their greater appeal to local consumers compared with other wearable electronic devices. Customers are buying counterfeit products knowingly or unknowingly due to the significantly reduced price of these products.

Wearables Market: Vendor Analysis

The wearables market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing innovative products, and they are constantly increasing their R&D investments to compete in the market. The wearables market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Xiaomi Corp. among others.

Apple Inc. - The company offers wearables that are swim-proof, crack-resistant with certified IP6X dust resistant, under the brand name of Apple Series 7.

LG Electronics Inc. - The company offers wearables that have a full metal body with a beautifully stitched leather strap and a full circle P-Oled display with a narrow bezel for sleeker lines as well as water and dust resistance, under the brand name LG.

Reasons to Buy Wearables Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist wearables market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wearables market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wearables market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wearables market vendors

The competitive scenario provided in the Wearables Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Wearables Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Wearables Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 23.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Xiaomi Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology Market" Research Reports

